MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, August 10, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Mets vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

Very little has gone right for the New York Mets this season. Christian Scott is an exception, and while he draws a difficult assignment at the Atlanta Braves, Scott’s plus-money odds to record over 15.5 outs catch my eye.

Once an elite prospect, Scott missed all of 2025 due to injury. He’s come back this campaign and looked pretty darn good — albeit a little rusty at times — en route to posting a 3.66 SIERA and 28.8% strikeout rate. The rust has manifested itself in the form of a 10.0% walk rate, but walks have never been an issue for him in the minors so I’m willing to give him a pass.

Scott has been especially good of late. Across his last five starts, he’s generated a 2.21 expected ERA with a 6.7% walk rate, a mark that is more in line with his career norms.

A negative — at least in my eyes — is that this will be Scott’s third start versus Atlanta since the beginning of July. But he pieced together six frames of one-run ball against the Braves on July 29, and I think he can have another good outing today.

Phillies vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

While the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the toughest teams to strike out, I think that’s more than baked into the market, and I like Andrew Painter to go over 3.5 Ks at these odds.

Painter was in the convo as the top pitching prospect in baseball at one point, but it hasn’t quite happened for him for various reasons. He’s missed a lot of bats lately, though, but it’s masked by a bleh overall K rate. Over his last five appearances, he’s put up a 13.2% swinging-strike rate. However, he’s still got just a 19.4% K rate in that time along with an ugly 6.64 xFIP.

The Cards have the fifth-lowest K rate on the year (19.6%), but I think Painter has the stuff to clear this low bar. Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies let him get up to 93 pitches back in June, so the leash is there if he’s having success.

This could certainly go sideways, but Painter has cleared 3.5 Ks in three of his last five outings and has the bat-missing ability to do so again despite the difficult matchup.

Royals vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Tommy Edman -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers will see lefty Noah Cameron tonight, and that bodes well for Tommy Edman.

When LA faces a southpaw, Edman usually gets a promotion in the batting order, with Edman hitting cleanup versus a left-hander yesterday. That in and of itself makes this prop bet appealing given how many quality bats will surround Edman today, putting him in a great spot for RBI and run-scoring chances.

The switch-hitting Edman gets said promotion because he’s got a career .342 wOBA against LHPs.

Although Cameron is having a nice year and has been scorching hot of late, if we zoom out a bit, he looks a lot more enticing to pick on as he owns a 4.73 expected ERA across his last nine starts.

Once Cameron departs, Edman will face one of baseball’s worst bullpens. The Kansas City Royals‘ relievers are fourth-worst in xFIP over the last 30 days (4.92) and third-worst in xFIP for the season as a whole (4.81).

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.