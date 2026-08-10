Padres vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Monday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Brewers Game Info

San Diego Padres (62-57) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-44)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Brewers.TV

Padres vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

SD: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)

SD: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Padres) - 4-7, 3.40 ERA vs Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 6-1, 2.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Casey Mize (4-7) to the mound, while Logan Henderson (6-1) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Mize's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mize's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). When Henderson starts, the Brewers are 5-5-0 against the spread. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Henderson start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.5%)

Padres vs Brewers Moneyline

The Padres vs Brewers moneyline has San Diego as a -108 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -108 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Brewers Spread

Padres vs Brewers Over/Under

Padres versus Brewers, on Aug. 10, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (54.9%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 31 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 119 opportunities.

The Padres are 66-53-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 13 of the 27 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

Milwaukee is 13-14 (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-65-4).

The Brewers have covered 52.5% of their games this season, going 62-56-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego OPS (.769) this season. He has a .283 batting average, an on-base percentage of .352, and a slugging percentage of .417.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Tatis has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Manny Machado has 91 hits, which is best among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .212 with 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 138th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with four walks and an RBI.

Jackson Merrill is batting .244 with a .412 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Merrill enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .221 with a .316 OBP and 41 RBI for San Diego this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a .458 slugging percentage, which paces the Brewers. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 39th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Turang enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 96 hits with a .376 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .506.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is batting .264 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Jackson Chourio has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .275.

Padres vs Brewers Head to Head

5/14/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/13/2026: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/12/2026: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/23/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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