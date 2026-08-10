NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Monday, August 10, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 11 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Logan Henderson makes Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres my favorite NRFI matchup on Monday’s slate.

Henderson enters with a 2.70 ERA, and his underlying performance has been equally impressive — 33.1% strikeout rate, 6.8% walk rate and .196 opponents’ batting average across his major-league work. He boasts an excellent combination of swing-and-miss ability and control.

Casey Mize is the greater concern here, but he has pitched considerably better this season than his rough Padres debut against Arizona last time out would suggest. Mize carries a 3.40 ERA into Monday and had previously shown strong strikeout and command indicators prior to his last start, posting a 2.78 FIP over his last seven starts before the Arizona blowup.

With Henderson capable of dominating the top of the Padres’ lineup and Mize possessing enough stuff to survive Milwaukee’s first three hitters, this is my favorite NRFI bet of the night.

Christian Scott against Bryce Elder gives us a balanced pitching matchup.

Scott enters the game at 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA over 74.1 innings, while Elder is 8-6 with a 3.69 ERA across 126.2 innings. Scott has shown legitimate bat-missing ability, posting a 28.8% K rate.

Elder does not miss bats at the same rate, but his ability to generate ground balls helps reduce the chances of immediate extra-base damage. He owns a 47.9% ground-ball rate for his career. His current 3.69 ERA andd 3.91 expected ERA paint the picture of a starter who can succeed against a lowly New York Mets offense.

The Atlanta Braves‘ lineup has plenty of pop, but Scott’s swing-and-miss stuff can help him navigate a clean first.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 11 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The final NRFI on Monday’s card comes from the AL West. The Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels clash is worth consideration with MacKenzie Gore facing Reid Detmers.

Gore enters at 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA, while Detmers is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA. Those season ERAs are not especially impressive, but both left-handers have the strikeout arsenal necessary to escape a first inning without allowing a run. Gore has a 25.6% K rate and 11.5% swinging-strike rate while Detmers sports a 28.3% strikeout rate and 12.3% swinging-strike rate.

The matchup also benefits from two offenses that have been inconsistent and meh this season. The Halos are 27th in wOBA this year while Texas checks in a more respectable 15th.

Two pitchers with swing-and-miss stuff can take down these offenses in the first inning.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.