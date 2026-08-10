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NFL

NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game

The NFL preseason kicks off in full this week with all 16 teams in action.

Here’s the full NFL preseason Week 1 schedule with betting odds for every game, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL preseason odds.

All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

Preseason NFL Schedule: Week 1

Thursday, August 13

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Detroit Lions
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Aug 13 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 13 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Indianapolis Colts
@
New England Patriots
Aug 13 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 8 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona Cardinals
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 14 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Houston Texans
Aug 14 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee Titans
@
San Francisco 49ers
Aug 14 1:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Friday, August 14

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Denver Broncos
@
Atlanta Falcons
Aug 14 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New York Jets
Aug 14 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Dolphins
@
Washington Commanders
Aug 14 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Saturday, August 15

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Carolina Panthers
@
Buffalo Bills
Aug 15 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Cleveland Browns
@
Chicago Bears
Aug 15 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
New York Giants
Aug 15 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 15 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
New Orleans Saints
Aug 15 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Baltimore Ravens
Aug 15 11:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
Seattle Seahawks
Aug 16 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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