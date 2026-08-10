NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule, Betting Odds for Every Game
The NFL preseason kicks off in full this week with all 16 teams in action.
Here’s the full NFL preseason Week 1 schedule with betting odds for every game, per FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL preseason odds.
All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.
Preseason NFL Schedule: Week 1
Thursday, August 13
Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. ET
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Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. ET
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Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.
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Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 8 p.m. ET
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Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET
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Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m. ET
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Friday, August 14
Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7 p.m. ET
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Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m. ET
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Saturday, August 15
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET
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Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET
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Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET
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Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m. ET
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Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m. ET
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Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. ET
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Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. ET
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.