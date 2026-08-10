MLB Predictions and Picks Today: 3 MLB Best Bets for Monday, August 10, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Red Sox at Blue Jays, 7:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jarren Duran +2500 View more odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a mostly poor season for Jarren Duran. But he’s starting to show signs of life and has a delightful matchup against RHP Jameson Taillon.

For the year, Duran has struggled to a .267 wOBA for the Boston Red Sox. He’s starting to get going, though, producing a .347 wOBA in August with three home runs. Of his 16 tanks this year, 15 have come against right-handers, and he’s in a good spot against Taillon.

The new Toronto Blue Jays‘ righty owns a 4.49 SIERA and was released recently by the Chicago Cubs. He’s had a massive homer issue this year, letting up 2.93 long-balls per nine innings. Lefties have mauled him to the tune of 3.15 homers per nine and a .391 wOBA.

On top of that, the Jays’ bullpen ranks 10th-worst in reliever xFIP over the last 30 days.

Brewers at Padres, 9:41 p.m. ET

Total Runs Under Aug 11 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two sneaky-good hurlers are slated to take the mound today at pitcher-friendly Petco Park, and I expect this to be a low-scoring affair.

Logan Henderson is getting the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers. Henderson has only 50 MLB innings under his belt this season. He’s cooked, though, producing a 2.82 SIERA, 32.3% K rate and 12.9% swinging-strike rate. Those are elite numbers, and he’s limited hitters to a lowly .244 wOBA on the road, so he should enjoy pitching at Petco.

The San Diego Padres counter with newly acquired Casey Mize. Since the start of 2025, Mize has registered a 3.91 SIERA and 11.1% swinging-strike rate over 239 innings — a lengthy stretch of the former No. 1 overall pick being a dang good pitcher. Mize’s first Padres outing went horribly (3.1 IP, 8 ER), but he’d recorded a superb 2.78 FIP over his previous seven starts before that one.

Despite both of these offenses showing good pop lately, I think the starting pitchers win out, and each of these squads has an elite bullpen, with Milwaukee third in reliever xFIP (3.47) across the past 30 days — one spot in front of San Diego (3.53).

Royals vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Tommy Edman -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers will see lefty Noah Cameron tonight, and that bodes well for Tommy Edman.

When LA faces a southpaw, Edman usually gets a promotion in the batting order, with Edman hitting cleanup versus a left-hander yesterday. That in and of itself makes this prop bet appealing given how many quality bats will surround Edman today, putting him in a great spot for RBI and run-scoring chances.

The switch-hitting Edman gets said promotion because he’s got a career .342 wOBA against LHPs.

Although Cameron is having a nice year and has been scorching hot of late, if we zoom out a bit, he looks a lot more enticing to pick on as he owns a 4.73 expected ERA across his last nine starts.

Once Cameron departs, Edman will face one of baseball’s worst bullpens. The Kansas City Royals‘ relievers are fourth-worst in xFIP over the last 30 days (4.92) and third-worst in xFIP for the season as a whole (4.81).

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.