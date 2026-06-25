Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (48-31) vs. Boston Red Sox (32-46)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and YES

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | BOS: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | BOS: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 8-3, 1.71 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 6-5, 3.64 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler (8-3) versus the Red Sox and Connelly Early (6-5). When Schlittler starts, his team is 11-4-0 against the spread this season. Schlittler's team has been victorious in 78.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-3. The Red Sox are 6-9-0 against the spread when Early starts. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in four of Early's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.4%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while New York is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +114 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -137.

Yankees versus Red Sox on June 25 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 42, or 61.8%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 23-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 38-38-0 against the spread in their 76 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an 11-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 32-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 41% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .369 while slugging .465.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Ben Rice has 79 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .594. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He's batting .286.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage second.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .227 with a .410 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Paul Goldschmidt has been key for New York with 57 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .568.

Goldschmidt heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated a slugging percentage of .446, a team-best for the Red Sox. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 67th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Willson Contreras' 76 hits and .375 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .520.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 37th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .286 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Caleb Durbin is batting .218 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/7/2026: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/23/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/22/2026: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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