Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-41) vs. Texas Rangers (38-42)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and RSN

Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-146) | TEX: (+124)

TOR: (-146) | TEX: (+124) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188)

TOR: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-5, 4.04 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 4-6, 4.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (4-5) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (4-6) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Gausman's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has a record of 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 6-10-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Rangers are 3-4 in Gore's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.1%)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -146 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -188 to cover.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Rangers on June 25 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (58.1%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 11 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 79 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 39-40-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-21).

Texas has a 2-6 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-39-5).

The Rangers have a 38-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .277 with 35 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .363.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has 67 hits and is batting .238 this season.

Daulton Varsho has seven home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Varsho has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a .355 on-base percentage and a .436 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .296.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he is 79th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .266.

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