Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Astros Game Info

Detroit Tigers (34-46) vs. Houston Astros (39-43)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and SCHN

Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

DET: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-192) | HOU: -1.5 (+158)

DET: +1.5 (-192) | HOU: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 4-0, 2.56 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 4-3, 6.15 ERA

The probable starters are Troy Melton (4-0) for the Tigers and Tatsuya Imai (4-3) for the Astros. Melton's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Melton's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Astros have a 6-4-0 record against the spread in Imai's starts. The Astros have a 1-4 record in Imai's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.4%)

Tigers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Astros reveal Detroit as the favorite (-110) and Houston as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Tigers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Astros are +158 to cover, while the Tigers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Astros on June 25 is 9. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

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Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 19 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 78 chances this season.

The Tigers are 39-39-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have won 49% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-26).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Houston has gone 25-25 (50%).

The Astros have played in 82 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-36-3).

The Astros have a 38-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .388 this season while batting .283 with 48 walks and 47 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .428.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (73) this season while batting .267 with 35 extra-base hits. He's slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 51st, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 56 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .435, a slugging percentage of .634, and has 94 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .322).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 116th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Isaac Paredes is batting .248 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Altuve has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .239.

Tigers vs Astros Head to Head

6/17/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/16/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2026: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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