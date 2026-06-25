Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-36) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-132) | ARI: (+112)

STL: (-132) | ARI: (+112) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

STL: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-6, 3.35 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-6, 6.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-6) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (3-6) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. When McGreevy starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. McGreevy's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Diamondbacks have an 8-8-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks are 2-7 in Gallen's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.4%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Diamondbacks, St. Louis is the favorite at -132, and Arizona is +112 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are +150 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -182.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Diamondbacks on June 25, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -132 or better.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 77 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 46-31-0 against the spread in their 77 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks are 16-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Arizona has a record of 10-14 (41.7%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 44-35-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .288 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Burleson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (88) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Walker enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a walk and an RBI.

Ivan Herrera has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .262 with a .361 OBP and 34 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up an on-base percentage of .365 and has 80 hits, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .279 and slugging .537.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 35th and he is ninth in slugging.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .461 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .261.

Geraldo Perdomo has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 48 walks while hitting .233.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/24/2026: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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