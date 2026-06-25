Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (43-37) vs. New York Mets (34-46)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MARQ

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

CHC: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 2-1, 6.00 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-6, 4.83 ERA

The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (2-1) versus the Mets and Freddy Peralta (5-6). Boyd's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Mets have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Peralta's starts. The Mets are 1-3 in Peralta's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -110 favorite on the road.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Cubs are +146 to cover, and the Mets are -178.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Mets contest on June 25 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 29, or 54.7%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 29 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 78 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 32-46-0 in 78 games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've gone 6-18 in those games.

New York has gone 6-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (27.3%).

In the 79 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-36-6).

The Mets have covered only 39.2% of their games this season, going 31-48-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.520) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is 26th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Crow-Armstrong has recorded at least one hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .463 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .346 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 98th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with six doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .229 with a .465 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Happ has recorded at least one base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Dansby Swanson has 11 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .202 this season.

Swanson has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .343 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 18 RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has a team-high OBP (.395), and leads the Mets in hits (66). He's batting .299 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .390 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 136th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Carson Benge is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Mark Vientos has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .220.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

6/24/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2026: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2026: 9-6 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-6 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/19/2026: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2025: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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