Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (44-36) vs. Washington Nationals (41-40)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-3, 1.80 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 4-4, 4.07 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Cade Cavalli (4-4, 4.07 ERA). Sanchez's team is 8-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team is 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Cavalli's 16 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 4-8 in Cavalli's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.1%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -110 to cover, and the Phillies are -110.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The Phillies-Nationals game on June 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

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Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (62.5%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 15-2 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 78 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 29-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals are 35-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Washington has a 6-10 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-29-3).

The Nationals have put together a 48-31-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .264 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .511.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 62nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.367) and total hits (72) this season. He's batting .252 while slugging .594.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage second.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.507) powered by 27 extra-base hits.

Marsh takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Stott takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .390, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .265 and slugging .519.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is 18th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with 83 hits and has a club-high .533 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 22nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Daylen Lile is batting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

6/24/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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