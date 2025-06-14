5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 6/14/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Tomoyuki Sugano is one of MLB's strongest regression candidates, which could bite him against a hot-and-cold Los Angeles Angels squad today.

Sugano's ERA (3.23) doesn't tell nearly the story his skill-interactive ERA (4.49 SIERA) does. He's generating a whiff on just 7.4% of his pitches, and it really doesn't get luckier than coughing up 1.43 HR/9 without it worsening the end results.

Meanwhile, Tyler Anderson seems like the more reliable commodity. He's shook off a slow start to be...himself. Anderson allows just a 34.5% hard-hit rate, and the contact pitcher's 11.8% swinging-strike rate even implies better stuff.

Of course, the offenses matter here, too. In the last 30 days, Baltimore's .644 team OPS versus southpaws can't hold a candle to L.A.'s (.744) against righties.

While I'd like to dodge a bottom-four Halos 'pen by SIERA in the past month, this first-five-inning wager makes plenty of sense.

An early Mike Trout nuke could help propel that to victory.

However, it's worth mentioning those Trout bombs have been few and far between. He last homered on June 2nd, representing his only round-tripper of the month. That's why Trout has slipped in the odds markets to a longshot.

Just looking at his results, a .783 OPS is fine, but a .100 ISO shows it to be on the back of efficiency more than power. However, Trout still has a whopping 54.8% hard-hit rate in this time. Sugano's issues with the long ball could help create the right angle.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.32 median homers from the outfielder, implying closer to +265 odds for at least one.

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

The competitors in the Minnesota Twins ' locker room likely didn't enjoy last night's 10-3 beatdown, but new hope arises today.

I'm not sure either offense will get fully going in this projected pitcher's duel between Joe Ryan and Hunter Brown, but I certainly know which offense I trust more against right-handed pitching. In the past month, Minnesota's .758 team OPS is seventh-best in MLB, and the Houston Astros (.710) sit just outside the bottom 10 despite last night's explosion against a struggling Chris Paddack.

Ryan definitely isn't struggling with a 2.96 ERA nearly fully supported by his SIERA (3.08). Brown's 3.01 SIERA is less of a relative advantage than usual, and it's hard to beat Minnesota's bullpen. They've got the fourth-best SIERA in the last 30 days.

This offense is on the rise with big bats like Matt Wallner back, and shelving the struggling Royce Lewis (hamstring) is actually likely a boost. I'll back them to scratch across at least one more run in H-Town.

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Imagine last year that I told you the San Diego Padres' implied team total would be higher in consecutive days facing Zac Gallen than it was Ryne Nelson.

"The Milkman" has fallen on hard times in 2025, penning an ugly 5.15 ERA that isn't crazy unlucky given his SIERA (4.35). The contact splits are arguably worse; he's tracking for his lowest swinging-strike rate since 2021 (9.8%) with massive flyball (40.3%) and hard-hit (45.1%) rates allowed. He's been a worse pitcher than Nelson.

San Diego's star-studded lineup is slumping with the league's worst team OPS against righties (.629) over the past 30 days. It's .701 for the season, and the names in the order imply better days ahead.

Gallen and the league's fifth-worst bullpen SIERA over the past month (4.06) can't be trusted for a consecutive clean outing at MLB's third-best park for hitters. I'll back the Friars to wake up on Saturday.

Knowing your venue is critical.

Chase Field is actually MLB's fifth-worst park for homers, but it's a top-three park for hits, doubles, and triples. We'll turn to the bases market with one of the Padres' best options against righties, Manny Machado.

Machado went 1-for-4 with a pair of Ks last night, which was a blip on the radar. He's scorched right-handed pitching for an .834 OPS, .169 ISO, and modest 34.9% hard-hit rate over the last 30 days. Gallen's issues with hard contact should be right in his wheelhouse.

Moreover, the third baseman's tiny walk rate in that sample (6.1%) does help avoid wasted trips for this market.

FDR projects Machado for 2.23 median total bases on Saturday. Projected to hit third, he can contribute to the damage we need to cash San Diego's team total.

