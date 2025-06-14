FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 6/14/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($10,500)

I'll be honest. I never saw Jacob deGrom returning to this level and pitching volume, but he's here. deGrom topped 100 pitches four starts ago and has been so lethally efficient since that he's mustered consecutive quality starts without topping 85 pitches. His 3.37 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 14.1% swinging-strike rate are prime deGrom, too. The lowly Chicago White Sox are, obviously, also a cakewalk for him as a matchup in most ways.

Joe Ryan ($9,700)

It's a pitcher's duel in H-Town, but I'll take Joe Ryan at a lower salary despite his issues with the long ball (1.11 HR/9 allowed). He's still posted a sparkling 3.08 SIERA and 28.3% K rate. Against righties in the past 30 days, the Minnesota Twins have a .758 team OPS to the Houston Astros' .710, and it should only rise with Matt Wallner back in the fold for the Cities. The bottom half of the Astros' projected lineup is loaded with Ks, as well.

Spencer Strider ($9,200)

Bryce Elder's blowup against the Colorado Rockies single-handedly lowered FanDuel's cash line last night. The big difference for today, though, is that Spencer Strider is actually good. Strider's brutal level of competition leave his ERA (5.40) much higher than his SIERA (4.35), but a 13.0% swinging-strike rate in these matchups is still Strider-esque. He's worked up to 90 pitches coming off the long elbow layoff, and Colorado's league-worst 76 wRC+ against righties is easily his softest spot of the year.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,100), Matt Olson ($3,600), Austin Riley ($3,500), and Marcell Ozuna ($3,400)

This should be a painful series for Colorado. Chase Dollander has an identical 4.75 xFIP on the road and at home, and his hard-hit rate allowed (38.1%) is actually higher away from Coors. It's not as if the Atlanta Braves' hitter-friendly park is a paradise for hurlers, either. We also saw last night how quickly the Colorado 'pen (4.11 SIERA) can implode. The lone bat to avoid here is Drake Baldwin, who has an ugly .555 OPS in the past month against righties.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($3,800), Maikel Garcia ($3,100), Salvador Perez ($2,800), and Nick Loftin ($2,500)

I wish the Kansas City Royals had better players, but there are workable pieces here for a contrarian stack. Jacob Lopez has coughed up 2.25 HR/9 and lost his rotation spot...for the Athletics. The A's also have the sixth-worst reliever SIERA in the past 30 days (4.06). I'm optimistic this stack can do some damage when it's actually Bobby Witt Jr. that's been slacking against southpaws in the past month of play (.563 OPS).

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Corey Seager ($3,200), Marcus Semien ($3,100), Josh Smith ($3,100), and Jake Burger ($3,000)

Offense behind those two is kind of tough. The Baltimore Orioles are not good in their left-handed split, and the Philadelphia Phillies sans Bryce Harper have been plain. A bullpen game for the ChiSox could be a decent target as the Texas Rangers' implied team total (5.03) sits pretty darn high. Three of these Texas bats are actually raking against righties in the past 30 days, and Corey Seager's 43.5% hard-hit rate in this time implies his slump should also end soon.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.