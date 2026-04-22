Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (14-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | BOS: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | BOS: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | BOS: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | BOS: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 2-1, 2.97 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 1-1, 3.22 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Ranger Suarez (1-1, 3.22 ERA). Fried's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Suarez starts, the Red Sox are 1-3-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Suarez starts this season.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (50.8%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +124 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-138 to cover), and New York is +115 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Yankees-Red Sox on April 22 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Sox have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-11-0).

The Red Sox have covered just 30.4% of their games this season, going 7-16-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 22 hits and an OBP of .461 to go with a slugging percentage of .754. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Aaron Judge is hitting .235 with three doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .588 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in the major leagues.

Judge takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has hit three homers with a team-high .456 SLG this season.

Bellinger enters this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Trent Grisham has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .167 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.459) and paces the Red Sox in hits (24). He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Willson Contreras' .398 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .455.

His batting average is 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Roman Anthony is batting .225 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .288.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/21/2026: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/2/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/1/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/30/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/24/2025: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/23/2025: 12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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