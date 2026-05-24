Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (30-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-15)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Rays.TV

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-132) | TB: (+112)

NYY: (-132) | TB: (+112) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+158) | TB: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.58 ERA vs Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 5-2, 2.82 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.82 ERA). When Weathers starts, his team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season. Weathers' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Rays are 6-3-0 ATS in McClanahan's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for two McClanahan starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.5%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Yankees, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +112, and New York is -132 playing at home.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Yankees are +158 to cover, and the Rays are -192.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Rays game on May 24 has been set at 7.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 27, or 60%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 22 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 24-25-0 against the spread.

The Rays have compiled a 13-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.9% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 48 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-0).

The Rays have collected a 31-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .382.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Ben Rice has 48 hits and an OBP of .383, both of which lead the Yankees this season. He's batting .287 and slugging .635.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage first.

Rice enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Aaron Judge has 46 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.377/.543.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 30 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Grisham has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles and two walks.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero paces the Rays with 50 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Caminero takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz's .391 on-base percentage and .497 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .311.

He is ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .263 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Chandler Simpson paces his team with a .344 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

5/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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