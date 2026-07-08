World Cup Golden Boot Race: Golden Boot Standings, Odds for Messi, Mbappe, Haaland & Kane

Golden Boot Odds in Summary

The 2026 Golden Boot Race is going to go down in history as one of the best Golden Boot races of all time. All of the biggest stars and best goalscorers have delivered, giving us a truly special battle for this year’s Golden Boot.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what does the Golden Boot odds market look like as we head into the quarterfinals?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Golden Boot Race: World Cup Golden Boot Odds

World Cup Golden Boot Standings

Player Team Goals Lionel Messi Argentina 8 Erling Haaland Norway 7 Kylian Mbappé France 7 Harry Kane England 6 Jude Bellingham England 4 Ousmane Dembélé France 4 Vinicius Júnior* Brazil 4 View Full Table ChevronDown

*-Player’s team has been eliminated

World Cup Golden Boot Betting Odds

Player Odds Lionel Messi (Argentina) +120 Kylian Mbappe (France) +140 Erling Haaland (Norway) +750 Harry Kane (England) +900 Ousmane Dembele (France) +5000 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) +7000 Jude Bellingham (England) +12500 View Full Table ChevronDown

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Spain at +370 and Argentina at +390.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.