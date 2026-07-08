France vs. Morocco Prediction: World Cup Quarterfinal Best Bets and Picks (July 9)

France vs Morocco Picks in Summary

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Colombia meeting Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction for France vs Morocco Quarterfinal

This is a rematch of a 2-0 France win from the 2022 World Cup semis. In that tourney, both of these sides were fairly defensive-minded teams. They've been more attack-minded this summer, and that pushes me toward this bet.

The France side sounds simple enough. France are absolutely loaded in attack and have been blitzing teams in this tournament, scoring at least three times in four of their five matches. The one exception was last time out in a 1-0 victory versus a stingy Paraguay side, and even in that one, France put five shots on target and handled 76% of the possession.

As for Morocco, their attack has improved throughout the tourney, netting eight goals across their past three matches, including an impressive 3-0 win versus Canada in the Round of 16. This is a tough matchup as France have allowed only two goals all tournament, but Morocco hasn't been blanked in any of their last 17 matches across all competitions (including friendlies). I think they'll find a way to score on Thursday, although they are definitely the more challenging side of this bet.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.