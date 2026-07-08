MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Josh Naylor 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Kyle Harrison Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+108)

Roki Sasaki Under 16.5 Outs Recorded (+100)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Mariners vs. Marlins, 6:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Josh Naylor -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Miami Marlins have moved RHP Tyler Phillips into the starting rotation, and it’s not going well. Over his past four starts, Phillips owns a 7.40 ERA and 8.05 expected ERA. He’s permitted six jacks and 17 earned runs across that 20.2-inning sample.

Josh Naylor can take advantage of the matchup.

Naylor’s output is down this campaign, with the veteran posting a .295 wOBA. While he’s certainly struggling a bit, he’s not doing that badly as his expected wOBA is .318. A .269 BABIP is suppressing his numbers, and his batted-ball profile against RHPs is still strong (38.9% hard-hit rate and 38.6% fly-ball rate).

Naylor is likely to hit fourth or fifth in the Seattle Mariners‘ lineup, and on a night when Seattle’s offense could have a lot of success, I like these odds on Naylor to notch at least two H/R/RBI.

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

Kyle Harrison - Strikeouts Kyle Harrison Over Jul 8 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Harrison has been a breakout pitcher this season, amassing a 3.04 SIERA, 30.6% strikeout rate and 13.5% swinging-strike rate. Basically everything under the hood checks out, too, so it looks like the Milwaukee Brewers have themselves a young stud.

As his numbers attest to, Harrison certainly has the stuff to clear 5.5 Ks. The issue with Harrison is pitch count as he’s topped 85 pitches just once across his past five starts. But there’s a chance his leash is a little longer today as the Brew Crew played a doubleheader yesterday, meaning they’d likely prefer to get some length from Harrison in order to give some guys in their bullpen a little rest.

The last five times Harrison has gone over 85 pitches, here are his strikeout totals: 9, 12, 2, 11 and 7. When allowed to go deeper into the game, Harrison can rank up strikeouts, and I like him to go over 5.5 Ks on Wednesday night.

Rockies vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Roki Sasaki Outs Recorded Roki Sasaki Under 16.5 Jul 9 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A home date with the Colorado Rockies might seem like a pretty friendly matchup. But the Rox are swinging it well, and I am backing the under on Roki Sasaki‘s outs prop.

Over the last 30 days, Colorado is first in both wOBA (.374) and slugging (.510) while hitting the second-most dingers in that time (44). They’ve been dang good.

Sasaki is showing some signs this year after a blah first season. With that said, he’s still not been all that great as he sports a 4.27 SIERA. He’s giving up plenty of loud contact, including a 40.5% fly-ball rate and 2.04 homers per nine.

Sasaki has recorded over 16.5 outs in only one of his last four starts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are still pretty cautious with his workload, with Sasaki throwing more than 91 pitches in just one of his previous nine outings.

All in all, this is my favorite prop of the day.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.