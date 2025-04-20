Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (13-8) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (9-12)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and YES

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | TB: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | TB: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+108) | TB: +1.5 (-130)

NYY: -1.5 (+108) | TB: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 3-0, 1.87 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (3-0, 1.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91 ERA). Fried's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fried's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rays have failed to cover all of the four games Pepiot has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for one Pepiot start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.1%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

The Yankees vs Rays moneyline has New York as a -144 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +122 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rays are -130 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +108.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

Yankees versus Rays, on April 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 8-2 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 10-11-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 1-4 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rays have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-10-2).

The Rays have collected an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 31 hits and an OBP of .505, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .731. He's batting .397.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ben Rice is hitting .292 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Among all qualified, he is 40th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .326/.404/.674.

Grisham brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has been key for New York with 29 hits, an OBP of .414 plus a slugging percentage of .468.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two walks and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda has 22 hits with a .435 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .367.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Aranda hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Junior Caminero is batting .284 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 50th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Kameron Misner is hitting .360 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz is batting .230 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/20/2024: 9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/19/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/9/2024: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

