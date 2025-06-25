Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 25
Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: White Sox (26-55), Diamondbacks (41-39)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.67%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.33%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Brewers (45-36), Pirates (32-50)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.99%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Richard Fitts
- Records: Angels (40-40), Red Sox (40-42)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 51.76%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.24%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Padres (44-36), Nationals (33-48)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.94%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.06%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Orioles (34-46), Rangers (40-41)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.26%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Tigers (50-30), Athletics (32-49)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.01%
- Athletics Win Probability: 33.99%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Guardians (39-38), Blue Jays (42-36)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.44%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Didier Fuentes
- Records: Mets (46-34), Braves (37-41)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -138
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 62.17%
- Braves Win Probability: 37.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Max Fried
- Records: Reds (42-38), Yankees (45-34)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -210
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.30%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.70%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. George Kirby
- Records: Twins (37-42), Mariners (41-37)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.96%
- Mariners Win Probability: 46.04%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Royals (38-41), Rays (44-35)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.09%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Cardinals (44-36), Cubs (46-33)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.33%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.67%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Astros (46-33), Phillies (47-32)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.95%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.05%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Rockies (18-61), Dodgers (49-31)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -330
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 73.68%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Giants (44-35), Marlins (32-45)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -235
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.49%
- Marlins Win Probability: 35.51%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.