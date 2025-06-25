Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 25

Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ARID

CHSN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Zac Gallen

Sean Burke vs. Zac Gallen Records: White Sox (26-55), Diamondbacks (41-39)

White Sox (26-55), Diamondbacks (41-39) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.67%

60.67% White Sox Win Probability: 39.33%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, FDSWI and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Paul Skenes

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Paul Skenes Records: Brewers (45-36), Pirates (32-50)

Brewers (45-36), Pirates (32-50) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.99%

51.99% Brewers Win Probability: 48.01%

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NESN

FDSW and NESN Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Richard Fitts

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Richard Fitts Records: Angels (40-40), Red Sox (40-42)

Angels (40-40), Red Sox (40-42) Angels Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 51.76%

51.76% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.24%

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2

SDPA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. MacKenzie Gore

Nick Pivetta vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Padres (44-36), Nationals (33-48)

Padres (44-36), Nationals (33-48) Padres Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.94%

58.94% Nationals Win Probability: 41.06%

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Jacob deGrom

Brandon Young vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Orioles (34-46), Rangers (40-41)

Orioles (34-46), Rangers (40-41) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.26%

55.26% Orioles Win Probability: 44.74%

Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and NBCS-CA

FDSDET and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Jacob Lopez

Jack Flaherty vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Tigers (50-30), Athletics (32-49)

Tigers (50-30), Athletics (32-49) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.01%

66.01% Athletics Win Probability: 33.99%

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SNET

CLEG and SNET Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Max Scherzer

Gavin Williams vs. Max Scherzer Records: Guardians (39-38), Blue Jays (42-36)

Guardians (39-38), Blue Jays (42-36) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.56%

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSSO

SNY and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Didier Fuentes

Clay Holmes vs. Didier Fuentes Records: Mets (46-34), Braves (37-41)

Mets (46-34), Braves (37-41) Mets Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Braves Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Braves Win Probability: 37.83%

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and Amazon Prime Video

MLB Network, FDSOH and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Max Fried

Brady Singer vs. Max Fried Records: Reds (42-38), Yankees (45-34)

Reds (42-38), Yankees (45-34) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Reds Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.30%

60.30% Reds Win Probability: 39.70%

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROOT Sports NW

MNNT and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. George Kirby

Joe Ryan vs. George Kirby Records: Twins (37-42), Mariners (41-37)

Twins (37-42), Mariners (41-37) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Mariners Win Probability: 46.04%

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSUN

FDSKC and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Drew Rasmussen

Michael Wacha vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Royals (38-41), Rays (44-35)

Royals (38-41), Rays (44-35) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Royals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.09%

56.09% Royals Win Probability: 43.91%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and MARQ

FDSMW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs. Matthew Boyd

Erick Fedde vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Cardinals (44-36), Cubs (46-33)

Cardinals (44-36), Cubs (46-33) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.33%

51.33% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.67%

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH

SCHN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Zack Wheeler

Colton Gordon vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Astros (46-33), Phillies (47-32)

Astros (46-33), Phillies (47-32) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Astros Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.95%

50.95% Astros Win Probability: 49.05%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Chase Dollander vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Rockies (18-61), Dodgers (49-31)

Rockies (18-61), Dodgers (49-31) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -330

-330 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +265

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 73.68%

73.68% Rockies Win Probability: 26.32%

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSFL

NBCS-BA and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Edward Cabrera

Logan Webb vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Giants (44-35), Marlins (32-45)

Giants (44-35), Marlins (32-45) Giants Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.49%

64.49% Marlins Win Probability: 35.51%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.