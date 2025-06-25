Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 25

Will Aaron Judge or Ben Rice hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 79 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+168 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 79 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+215 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Trent Grisham (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Rece Hinds (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Connor Joe (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 74 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 74 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Zack Littell (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Alex Call (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +2200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+2200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +2200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+2200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Garrett Hampson (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 67 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Travis Jankowski (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +180 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 78 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+180 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 78 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Athletics at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 62 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 77 games (has homered in 33.8% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 77 games (has homered in 33.8% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Corey Seager (Rangers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 21 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Ryan Noda (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Scott Kingery (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 79 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 79 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers