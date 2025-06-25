Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Didier Fuentes (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Athletics at Detroit Tigers

Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers