Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25
Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +142) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres
- Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Didier Fuentes (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Athletics at Detroit Tigers
- Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros
- Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances