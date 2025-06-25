FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25

Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Erick Fedde exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +142) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

  • Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

  • Didier Fuentes (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Athletics at Detroit Tigers

  • Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

  • Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

  • Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

  • Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

