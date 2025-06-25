Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (40-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-40)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NESN

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-172) | LAA: (+144)

BOS: (-172) | LAA: (+144) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125)

BOS: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-3, 4.71 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 2-6, 3.01 ERA

The probable starters are Richard Fitts (0-3) for the Red Sox and Yusei Kikuchi (2-6) for the Angels. Fitts and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Fitts has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Angels are 10-6-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Angels moneyline has Boston as a -172 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +144 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Angels are -125 to cover, and the Red Sox are +104.

The over/under for Red Sox-Angels on June 25 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won four of nine games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 37 of 81 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 42-39-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 30 of the 63 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.6%).

Los Angeles is 8-11 (winning 42.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

In the 78 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-36-2).

The Angels have collected a 42-36-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston OPS (.719) this season. He has a .257 batting average, an on-base percentage of .311, and a slugging percentage of .408.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Duran will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and a walk.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 65 hits, which leads Boston batters this season. He's batting .252 with 23 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 93rd, his on-base percentage 130th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .256 with a .471 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Abreu enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double and four RBIs.

Trevor Story is batting .232 with a .273 OBP and 39 RBI for Boston this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .366 on-base percentage and a .404 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks while batting .211. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 152nd in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 68 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Jo Adell is batting .226 with eight doubles, 16 home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

6/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

