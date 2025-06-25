Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-55)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ARID

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

ARI: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

ARI: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 5-8, 5.60 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.50 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (5-8) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (3-7). Gallen and his team have a record of 6-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Gallen's team is 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 9-4-0 ATS in Burke's 13 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 6-7 record in Burke's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs White Sox moneyline has Arizona as a -154 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +112 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -134.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Diamondbacks-White Sox on June 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 11-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 76 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 37-39-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 76 total times this season. They've gone 23-53 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 19-43 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (30.6%).

The White Sox have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-38-4).

The White Sox have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 42-35-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .355 while slugging .411.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor is slashing .303/.358/.467 this season and leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .824.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 71 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.323/.569.

Ketel Marte has 15 home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.

Marte has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .571 with four doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .314, a slugging percentage of .426, and has 67 hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .236).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .235 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 27 walks while batting .268.

Luis Robert has eight doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .185.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Head to Head

6/24/2025: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/23/2025: 10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/15/2024: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2024: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/28/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/27/2023: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/26/2023: 15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/28/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2022: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

