Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (8-4) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-7)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and YES

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | TB: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | TB: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | TB: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | TB: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Steven Matz (Rays) - 2-0, 4.09 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Gil for the Yankees and Steven Matz (2-0) for the Rays. Gil did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Matz has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays covered in both opportunities. The Rays have not been a moneyline underdog when Matz starts this season.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.4%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Rays are -146 to cover, and the Yankees are +122.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Rays on April 10, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in three of their 11 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 8-3-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Rays have compiled a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rays have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-3-0).

The Rays have covered 41.7% of their games this season, going 5-7-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 12 hits and an OBP of .479 this season. He has a .324 batting average and a slugging percentage of .676.

He is 22nd in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Cody Bellinger has a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifiers, he is 89th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge is batting .222 with a .444 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with six hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .243.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has totaled 17 hits with a .455 on-base percentage, leading the Rays in both categories. He's batting .362 and slugging .553.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is seventh and he is 27th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .271 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Chandler Simpson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .435, a team-best for the Rays.

Junior Caminero is batting .217 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

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