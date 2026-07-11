Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-47)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Dbacks.TV

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-260) | ARI: (+215)

LAD: (-260) | ARI: (+215) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-122) | ARI: +1.5 (+102)

LAD: -1.5 (-122) | ARI: +1.5 (+102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 9-5, 2.49 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 2-1, 4.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-5) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Yamamoto and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-5. The Diamondbacks covered each of Pfaadt's five starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Pfaadt starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (72.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -260 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are +102 to cover, and the Dodgers are -122.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on July 11 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 60, or 64.5%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 95 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 44-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks are 20-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Arizona has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-51-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 50-43-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 95 hits and an OBP of .403 this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Andy Pages has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Pages brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .250 with a .349 OBP and 47 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a slugging percentage of .472, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 64th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll's 87 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Geraldo Perdomo a has .354 on-base percentage to pace the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/10/2026: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/4/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!