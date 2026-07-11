Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (54-38) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-44)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-164) | STL: (+138)

ATL: (-164) | STL: (+138) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125)

ATL: -1.5 (+104) | STL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 4-1, 3.18 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 4-6, 5.34 ERA

The Braves will look to Reynaldo Lopez (4-1) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (4-6). Lopez and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Cardinals are 9-9-0 against the spread when Liberatore starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.8%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

Atlanta is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +138 underdog at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Braves are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +104 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -125.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

Braves versus Cardinals, on July 11, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 48-41-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-33).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, St. Louis has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-46-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 52-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (97) this season while batting .270 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .546.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ozzie Albies has 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 44th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Albies takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with six doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Harris heads into this game with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .348 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a team-best slugging percentage (.539) while pacing the Cardinals in hits (102). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .278 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 38th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the majors.

JJ Wetherholt has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .267.

Ivan Herrera's .384 on-base percentage leads his team.

Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/2/2026: 11-5 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-5 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2026: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/30/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!