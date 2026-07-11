Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Diego Padres take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Padres vs Blue Jays Game Info

San Diego Padres (46-48) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-49)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SNET

Padres vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

SD: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160)

SD: +1.5 (-194) | TOR: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Padres vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 5-5, 5.07 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.31 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Trey Yesavage (4-4, 3.31 ERA). Buehler and his team are 12-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Buehler's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Blue Jays have a 4-8-0 ATS record in Yesavage's 12 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in three of Yesavage's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Padres vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.1%)

Padres vs Blue Jays Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover, while the Padres are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Blue Jays on July 11, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 20 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won 20 of 36 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 94 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 50-44-0 in 94 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays are 14-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Toronto has gone 11-21 (34.4%).

The Blue Jays have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-43-1).

The Blue Jays are 45-48-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .196. He has an on-base percentage of .287 and a slugging percentage of .417.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 149th, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with an OPS of .723. He has a slash line of .282/.342/.381 this season.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 114th.

Tatis takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and an RBI.

Gavin Sheets has 62 hits and is batting .225 this season.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 70 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .334.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .345 on-base percentage. He's batting .262 and slugging .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 131st in slugging.

Guerrero takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement's .430 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 13th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kazuma Okamoto has accumulated 79 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Padres vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/10/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/22/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 14-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

14-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2025: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2023: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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