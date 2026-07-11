Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (52-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-50)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | CIN: (+100)

CHC: (-118) | CIN: (+100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 6-1, 4.15 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-2, 4.68 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (6-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.68 ERA). Assad's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Assad and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Lodolo starts, the Reds have gone 5-6-0 against the spread. The Reds are 3-4 in Lodolo's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.8%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Reds reveal Chicago as the favorite (-118) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -154 to cover.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds on July 11 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (56.7%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 30 of 55 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 90 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 39-51-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 28-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

Cincinnati is 20-33 (winning just 37.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

In the 91 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-39-1).

The Reds have a 50-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.537) and total hits (103) this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 18th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualified, he ranks 113th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson has 65 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.297/.416.

Swanson takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with an RBI.

Michael Busch has 11 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .477 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 80 hits and a .345 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .497.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 44th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Spencer Steer is batting .247 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

7/10/2026: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/7/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/6/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/5/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/20/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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