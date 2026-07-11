Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (40-55) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-48)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SNY, and NESN

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-156) | BOS: (+132)

NYM: (-156) | BOS: (+132) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-7, 4.68 ERA vs TBA (Red Sox)

The Mets will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-7), while the Red Sox's starter has not yet been announced. Peralta and his team have a record of 9-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.5%)

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while New York is a -156 favorite at home.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Mets are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -170 to cover.

Mets versus Red Sox, on July 11, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 30, or 52.6%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 7-11 when favored by -156 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 43 of 92 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 40-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 46.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-17).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Sox have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-48-2).

The Red Sox are 42-49-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 80 hits and an OBP of .412, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .576.

He ranks 12th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Carson Benge has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 51st, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Benge heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers with a team-high .377 SLG this season.

A.J. Ewing is batting .282 with a .358 OBP and 24 RBI for New York this season.

Ewing enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .266 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 58th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 68th in slugging.

Abreu heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is slugging .437 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Caleb Durbin has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .225.

Jarren Duran has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .196.

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