Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (44-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-57)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Royals.TV

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | KC: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 5-9, 3.75 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-6, 4.77 ERA

The probable starters are Kyle Bradish (5-9) for the Orioles and Noah Cameron (5-6) for the Royals. Bradish and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradish's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 5-10-0 record against the spread in Cameron's starts. The Royals have a 2-8 record in Cameron's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.3%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Royals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-158) and Kansas City as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -156 to cover.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Royals on July 11 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (48.9%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 1-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 94 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 46-48-0 against the spread in their 94 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have gone 22-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.7% of those games).

Kansas City is 3-4 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 91 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-45-1).

The Royals are 40-51-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 88 hits, batting .250 this season with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average ranks 134th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 138th, and his slugging percentage 105th.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .736. He has a slash line of .256/.384/.352 this season.

Ward enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.358) and slugging percentage (.464). He's batting .288.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Witt enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Carter Jensen is hitting .243 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jac Caglianone has put up 81 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .224 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

7/10/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/20/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2025: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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