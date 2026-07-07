Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 NRFI MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 7 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the premier pitching matchup of the day. Paul Skenes has been dominant at home, carrying a 3.02 ERA with more than 11 strikeouts per nine innings while consistently overpowering hitters early in games. Atlanta counters with Hurston Waldrep, who has posted a solid 3.68 ERA and has enough swing-and-miss stuff to navigate Pittsburgh's lineup the first time through. Neither offense has been especially explosive in the opening inning recently, making this one of the more appealing NRFI spots on the board.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 7 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Meyer continues to emerge as one of the National League's breakout starters, entering with a 2.53 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings. His ability to miss bats minimizes the risk of early rallies, while Seattle's lineup has been less dangerous after dealing with injuries. Bryan Woo is also well-suited for NRFI bets thanks to his excellent command and ability to generate weak contact. With two quality starters and two meh offenses, this matchup profiles well for a scoreless first inning.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 7 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tarik Skubal is exactly the type of ace who can be an anchor in NRFI markets. The left-hander owns one of baseball's highest strikeout rates at more than 10 K/9 while showing elite control, issuing very few free passes. The Athletics' offense has struggled for consistency, especially on the road, making it difficult for them to generate immediate pressure. On the other side, J.T. Ginn has quietly pitched well fairly lately, allowing just one earned run across six innings in his most recent outing. Skubal's dominance gives this matchup one of the highest NRFI ceilings on Tuesday's slate.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.