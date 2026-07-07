Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (56-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-41)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-210) | STL: (+176)

MIL: (-210) | STL: (+176) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-120) | STL: +1.5 (+100)

MIL: -1.5 (-120) | STL: +1.5 (+100) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Robert Gasser versus the Cardinals and Hunter Dobbins. Gasser did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Dobbins never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.4%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -210 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +176 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (+100 to cover), and Milwaukee is -120 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Cardinals on July 7 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 41, or 65.1%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has not lost in five games when named as a moneyline favorite of -210 or better.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 89 chances this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 49-40-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 30-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 50-36-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .268. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualified batters, he is 50th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

William Contreras has hit nine homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .291 this season and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 20th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jake Bauers has 73 hits and is batting .265 this season.

Bauers has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 68 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .524.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is hitting .281 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 39th in slugging.

Jordan Walker leads his team with 96 hits and has a club-high .526 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 21st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in the majors.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .266 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .389 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/6/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/27/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/26/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/25/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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