Switzerland vs Colombia Best Prop Bet Guide: How to Bet Every Market Today World Cup 2026

How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel

⚡ THE TIGHTEST MATCH OF THE ROUND: COL +125 ML / SUI +260 / DRAW +200 · JHON CORDOBA CONFIRMED OUT FOR COLOMBIA, LUIS SUAREZ TO START · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -164 · BTTS NO -108 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +470

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Colombia 🇨🇴 · 4PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX Colombia: 3 clean sheets, 1 goal conceded all tournament → QF vs ARG/EGY

This guide walks through every major FanDuel prop market for today's match, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Multiple outlets have independently called this the tightest tie of the entire Round of 16, and the odds below reflect exactly that — nearly every market sits close to a genuine coin flip.

1️⃣ Moneyline & To Qualify — Who Wins?

How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time — a win, loss, or draw. "To Qualify" is different: it covers who advances across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed, which is why its odds don't need a draw option. 3-Way Moneyline (90 min) SUI +260 / Draw +200 / COL +125 To Qualify (reg + ET + pens) SUI +130 / COL -158

✅ Our Pick: Colombia To Qualify (-158) The narrow favorite per both the market and independent prediction models, backed by the tournament's best defensive record.

2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time — extra time and penalties don't count, and multiple players can each win their own bet. First Goalscorer is a single-winner market: only whoever scores the match's opening goal cashes, which is why the payouts are considerably bigger for the same names. Anytime: Embolo / Díaz +230 / +230 Anytime: Suárez / James Rodríguez +240 / +350 First Goalscorer: Díaz / Embolo / Suárez +600 / +650 / +650 First Goalscorer: No Goalscorer +800

✅ Our Pick: Luis Díaz Anytime Goalscorer (+230) Tied for the shortest price on the board, with a specific tactical route to goal — multiple previews flag his matchup against an advanced Silvan Widmer as the key battle of the game.

⚠️ Confirm Before Betting: James Rodríguez He's a genuine doubt with a reported illness after being subbed at halftime last time out — check his status before betting his price specifically.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score & Totals — How Many Goals?

How it works: Both Teams to Score asks a simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Over/Under totals set a combined goals line for you to bet above or below. Both Teams to Score: Yes / No -118 / -108 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -250 / +198 Over/Under 2.5 Goals +134 / -164 Over/Under 3.5 Goals +350 / -480

✅ Our Pick: Under 2.5 Total Goals (-164) Directly supported by hard data — Colombia have kept 3 clean sheets and conceded just once all tournament, while Switzerland shut out both Bosnia and Algeria in their biggest wins.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This offers the biggest payouts of any market here, but also the lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick. Switzerland 1-0 / Draw 0-0 / Colombia 0-1 +800 / +800 / +550 Draw 1-1 ⭐ (board's shortest) +470 Switzerland 2-0 / Colombia 0-2 +1800 / +1000 Switzerland 2-1 / Draw 2-2 / Colombia 1-2 +1100 / +1300 / +800

✅ Our Pick: Draw, 1-1 (+470) Genuinely the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board — shorter than either team winning outright. A rare, meaningful signal of just how evenly matched this tie is.

📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min Only Embolo · Díaz +230 · +230 Suárez +240 James Rodríguez +350 Arias · Ndoye · Vargas +440 · +470 · +500 Xhaka · Puerta · Muñoz · Ríos +750 · +850 · +850 · +850 Lerma · Freuler · Sow · Zakaria +950 · +1100 · +1200 · +1300

📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket Safest Single Bet Under 2.5 Total Goals (-164) Directly backed by both teams' defensive numbers this tournament. Best Combined Read Under 2.5 + BTTS No + Correct Score Draw 1-1 Three markets telling the exact same story — a tight, low-scoring knockout tie. Best Individual Prop Luis Díaz Anytime Goalscorer (+230) A specific, well-supported tactical route to goal identified by multiple independent previews. ⚠️ Correct score and first goalscorer settle on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today · 4PM ET · BC Place Vancouver Bet All Markets on FanDuel Now Under 2.5 -164 · Correct score 1-1 +470 · Díaz anytime +230

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland +260 / Draw +200 / Colombia +125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland +130 / Colombia -158 · Anytime Goalscorer: Embolo +230, Diaz +230, Suarez +240, J.Rodriguez +350, Arias +440, Ndoye +470, Vargas +500, Xhaka +750 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +600, Embolo +650, Suarez +650, No Goalscorer +800, J.Rodriguez +900 · Correct Score: Switzerland 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +800, Colombia 0-1 +550, Switzerland 2-0 +1800, Draw 1-1 +470, Colombia 0-2 +1000, Switzerland 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1300, Colombia 1-2 +800 · BTTS Yes -118 / No -108 · O/U 1.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 2.5: +134 / -164 · O/U 3.5: +350 / -480 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez expected to start in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER