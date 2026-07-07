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Switzerland vs Colombia Best Prop Bet Guide: How to Bet Every Market Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Switzerland vs Colombia Best Prop Bet Guide: How to Bet Every Market Today World Cup 2026
Switzerland vs Colombia Prop Bet Guide: How to Bet Every Market Today | World Cup 2026
📖
📖 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · PROP BET GUIDE · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Switzerland vs Colombia · Today, Tuesday July 7 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX

Switzerland vs Colombia: Prop Bet Guide — Every Market Explained

How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel

Under 2.5 -164 · BTTS No -108 · Correct Score Draw 1-1 +470
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THE TIGHTEST MATCH OF THE ROUND: COL +125 ML / SUI +260 / DRAW +200 · JHON CORDOBA CONFIRMED OUT FOR COLOMBIA, LUIS SUAREZ TO START · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -164 · BTTS NO -108 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +470
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Colombia 🇨🇴 · 4PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX
Colombia: 3 clean sheets, 1 goal conceded all tournament
→ QF vs ARG/EGY

This guide walks through every major FanDuel prop market for today's match, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Multiple outlets have independently called this the tightest tie of the entire Round of 16, and the odds below reflect exactly that — nearly every market sits close to a genuine coin flip.

1️⃣ Moneyline & To Qualify — Who Wins?

How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time — a win, loss, or draw. "To Qualify" is different: it covers who advances across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed, which is why its odds don't need a draw option.

3-Way Moneyline (90 min)
SUI +260 / Draw +200 / COL +125
To Qualify (reg + ET + pens)
SUI +130 / COL -158
✅ Our Pick: Colombia To Qualify (-158)

The narrow favorite per both the market and independent prediction models, backed by the tournament's best defensive record.

2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time — extra time and penalties don't count, and multiple players can each win their own bet. First Goalscorer is a single-winner market: only whoever scores the match's opening goal cashes, which is why the payouts are considerably bigger for the same names.

Anytime: Embolo / Díaz
+230 / +230
Anytime: Suárez / James Rodríguez
+240 / +350
First Goalscorer: Díaz / Embolo / Suárez
+600 / +650 / +650
First Goalscorer: No Goalscorer
+800
✅ Our Pick: Luis Díaz Anytime Goalscorer (+230)

Tied for the shortest price on the board, with a specific tactical route to goal — multiple previews flag his matchup against an advanced Silvan Widmer as the key battle of the game.

⚠️ Confirm Before Betting: James Rodríguez

He's a genuine doubt with a reported illness after being subbed at halftime last time out — check his status before betting his price specifically.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score & Totals — How Many Goals?

How it works: Both Teams to Score asks a simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Over/Under totals set a combined goals line for you to bet above or below.

Both Teams to Score: Yes / No
-118 / -108
Over/Under 1.5 Goals
-250 / +198
Over/Under 2.5 Goals
+134 / -164
Over/Under 3.5 Goals
+350 / -480
✅ Our Pick: Under 2.5 Total Goals (-164)

Directly supported by hard data — Colombia have kept 3 clean sheets and conceded just once all tournament, while Switzerland shut out both Bosnia and Algeria in their biggest wins.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This offers the biggest payouts of any market here, but also the lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick.

Switzerland 1-0 / Draw 0-0 / Colombia 0-1
+800 / +800 / +550
Draw 1-1 ⭐ (board's shortest)
+470
Switzerland 2-0 / Colombia 0-2
+1800 / +1000
Switzerland 2-1 / Draw 2-2 / Colombia 1-2
+1100 / +1300 / +800
✅ Our Pick: Draw, 1-1 (+470)

Genuinely the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board — shorter than either team winning outright. A rare, meaningful signal of just how evenly matched this tie is.

📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min Only
Embolo · Díaz
+230 · +230
Suárez
+240
James Rodríguez
+350
Arias · Ndoye · Vargas
+440 · +470 · +500
Xhaka · Puerta · Muñoz · Ríos
+750 · +850 · +850 · +850
Lerma · Freuler · Sow · Zakaria
+950 · +1100 · +1200 · +1300
📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket
Safest Single Bet
Under 2.5 Total Goals (-164)
Directly backed by both teams' defensive numbers this tournament.
Best Combined Read
Under 2.5 + BTTS No + Correct Score Draw 1-1
Three markets telling the exact same story — a tight, low-scoring knockout tie.
Best Individual Prop
Luis Díaz Anytime Goalscorer (+230)
A specific, well-supported tactical route to goal identified by multiple independent previews.
⚠️ Correct score and first goalscorer settle on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today · 4PM ET · BC Place Vancouver
Bet All Markets on FanDuel Now
Under 2.5 -164 · Correct score 1-1 +470 · Díaz anytime +230
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland +260 / Draw +200 / Colombia +125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland +130 / Colombia -158 · Anytime Goalscorer: Embolo +230, Diaz +230, Suarez +240, J.Rodriguez +350, Arias +440, Ndoye +470, Vargas +500, Xhaka +750 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +600, Embolo +650, Suarez +650, No Goalscorer +800, J.Rodriguez +900 · Correct Score: Switzerland 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +800, Colombia 0-1 +550, Switzerland 2-0 +1800, Draw 1-1 +470, Colombia 0-2 +1000, Switzerland 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1300, Colombia 1-2 +800 · BTTS Yes -118 / No -108 · O/U 1.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 2.5: +134 / -164 · O/U 3.5: +350 / -480 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez expected to start in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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