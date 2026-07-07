Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Prediction - First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · LUIS DIAZ'S +600 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH EMBOLO AND SUAREZ TIED AT +650 · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +800, SHORTER THAN EVERY PLAYER EXCEPT THAT TOP TRIO — A CLEAR SIGNAL OF HOW LOW-EVENT THIS MATCH IS EXPECTED TO BE EARLY · KICKOFF 4PM ET TODAY
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Colombia 🇨🇴 · 4PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX
Colombia -158 to advance · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out, Suarez to start
→ QF vs ARG/EGY
⚠️
Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market
Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
This board is genuinely tight at the top, fitting for what multiple outlets have called the closest tie of the entire Round of 16. Luis Díaz's +600 is the shortest price, narrowly ahead of Breel Embolo and Luis Suárez, who are tied at +650. That closeness mirrors the anytime goalscorer market, where the same three names occupy the top tier almost interchangeably.
One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer — meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes — sits at +800, shorter than every single player on the board except that top trio of Díaz, Embolo and Suárez. That's a genuine, direct reflection of how cagey and low-event this specific tie is expected to be, consistent with both sides' defensive records this tournament. James Rodríguez's +900 price carries real uncertainty given his reported illness — confirm his status before betting him specifically.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇨🇴 Colombia ScorersDiaz holds the board's outright shortest price
Luis Díaz LW
Comfortably the board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+600
Luis Suárez ST · Confirmed starter
In for the injured Córdoba, impressed last time out
+650
James Rodríguez CAM · ⚠️ Illness doubt
Subbed at halftime last time out
+900
Jhon Arias RW
Scored the winner vs Ghana
+1100
Granit Xhaka-equivalent slot · Gustavo Puerta CM
Also a set-piece taker
+2000
Richard Ríos MF
Live option if James Rodríguez sits out
+2000
Daniel Muñoz RB
Attacking full-back option
+2200
Jefferson Lerma CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+2200
Davinson Sánchez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3500
Jhon Lucumí CB
Set-piece aerial option
+4500
Johan Mojica LB
Longest Colombia price on the board
+5000
🇨🇭 Switzerland ScorersEmbolo is Switzerland's only real threat here
Breel Embolo ST
Tied for second, Switzerland's clear focal point · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY
+650
Dan Ndoye FW
2 goals, 2 assists this tournament
+1200
Ruben Vargas FW
Also Switzerland's primary set-piece taker
+1400
Granit Xhaka CM · Captain
Also Switzerland's penalty taker
+1900
Remo Freuler CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+2700
Denis Zakaria · Djibril Sow MF
Midfield rotation options
+3000
Manuel Akanji CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3500
Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez DEF
Set-piece and aerial options
+4500
No Goalscorer
Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes
+800
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
If Switzerland strike first, it's overwhelmingly likely to run through Embolo — fed by Ndoye, Manzambi and Vargas all pulling defenders out of position around him.
Verdict · Confirmed +650, tied for second · 1-2 units
The clear Swiss pick if you want that side.
⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Confirmed New Starter
Luis Suárez — First Goalscorer
In for the injured Cordoba
+650
$10→$75
Confirmed as Colombia's starting striker after impressing off the bench against Ghana — a well-timed opportunity with a full match to make his mark.
Verdict · Confirmed +650, tied for second · 1-2 units
A real opportunity at the right moment.
⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge
No Goalscorer
Shorter than every player except the top 3
+800
$10→$90
A genuine coverage bet given how tight this tie is expected to be — both sides' disciplined, defensively organized approaches make a goalless opening 90 a real possibility.
Verdict · Confirmed +800, a real hedge option · Small stake only
Priced ahead of every player but the top three.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today 4PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Luis Díaz
Board's shortest price · 2 units
+600
⭐⭐ Breel Embolo
Switzerland's only real threat · 1-2 units
+650
⭐⭐ Luis Suárez
Confirmed new starter · 1-2 units
+650
⭐ No Goalscorer
Real hedge, priced ahead of most of the board · Small stake only
+800
🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes
Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime
Bigger payouts for the same core read
Díaz's anytime price is +230 versus +600 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the match's most likely goalscorer.
The Trade-Off
Only one winner per match, no partial credit
Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats.
⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Luis Diaz +600 · Breel Embolo +650 · Luis Suarez +650 · No Goalscorer +800 · James Rodriguez +900 · Jhon Arias +1100 · Dan Ndoye +1200 · Ruben Vargas +1400 · Granit Xhaka +1900 · Gustavo Puerta +2000 · Richard Rios +2000 · Daniel Munoz +2200 · Jefferson Lerma +2200 · Remo Freuler +2700 · Denis Zakaria +3000 · Djibril Sow +3000 · Davinson Sanchez +3500 · Manuel Akanji +3500 · Nico Elvedi +4000 · Jhon Lucumi +4500 · Ricardo Rodriguez +4500 · Johan Mojica +5000 · Colombia To Advance -158 / Switzerland +130 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez confirmed starting in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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