Switzerland vs Colombia World Cup Prediction - First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets

Full first goalscorer board · Who breaks the deadlock · All odds FanDuel

🥇 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · FIRST GOALSCORER · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL

⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · LUIS DIAZ'S +600 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH EMBOLO AND SUAREZ TIED AT +650 · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +800, SHORTER THAN EVERY PLAYER EXCEPT THAT TOP TRIO — A CLEAR SIGNAL OF HOW LOW-EVENT THIS MATCH IS EXPECTED TO BE EARLY · KICKOFF 4PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Colombia 🇨🇴 · 4PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX Colombia -158 to advance · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out, Suarez to start → QF vs ARG/EGY

⚠️ Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

This board is genuinely tight at the top, fitting for what multiple outlets have called the closest tie of the entire Round of 16. Luis Díaz's +600 is the shortest price, narrowly ahead of Breel Embolo and Luis Suárez, who are tied at +650. That closeness mirrors the anytime goalscorer market, where the same three names occupy the top tier almost interchangeably.

One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer — meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes — sits at +800, shorter than every single player on the board except that top trio of Díaz, Embolo and Suárez. That's a genuine, direct reflection of how cagey and low-event this specific tie is expected to be, consistent with both sides' defensive records this tournament. James Rodríguez's +900 price carries real uncertainty given his reported illness — confirm his status before betting him specifically.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇨🇴 Colombia Scorers Diaz holds the board's outright shortest price Luis Díaz LW Comfortably the board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +600 Luis Suárez ST · Confirmed starter In for the injured Córdoba, impressed last time out +650 James Rodríguez CAM · ⚠️ Illness doubt Subbed at halftime last time out +900 Jhon Arias RW Scored the winner vs Ghana +1100 Granit Xhaka-equivalent slot · Gustavo Puerta CM Also a set-piece taker +2000 Richard Ríos MF Live option if James Rodríguez sits out +2000 Daniel Muñoz RB Attacking full-back option +2200 Jefferson Lerma CM Box-to-box midfielder +2200 Davinson Sánchez CB Set-piece aerial option +3500 Jhon Lucumí CB Set-piece aerial option +4500 Johan Mojica LB Longest Colombia price on the board +5000 🇨🇭 Switzerland Scorers Embolo is Switzerland's only real threat here Breel Embolo ST Tied for second, Switzerland's clear focal point · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY +650 Dan Ndoye FW 2 goals, 2 assists this tournament +1200 Ruben Vargas FW Also Switzerland's primary set-piece taker +1400 Granit Xhaka CM · Captain Also Switzerland's penalty taker +1900 Remo Freuler CM Box-to-box midfielder +2700 Denis Zakaria · Djibril Sow MF Midfield rotation options +3000 Manuel Akanji CB Set-piece aerial option +3500 Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez DEF Set-piece and aerial options +4500 No Goalscorer Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes +800 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Shortest Price Luis Díaz — First Goalscorer Specific tactical route to goal identified +600 $10→$70 Multiple previews independently flag his matchup against an advanced Silvan Widmer as the key battle of the game — a genuine, well-supported route to breaking the deadlock first. Verdict · Confirmed +600, board favorite · 2 units The clearest single-name pick on this board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Switzerland's Clear Focal Point Breel Embolo — First Goalscorer The only real Switzerland option here +650 $10→$75 If Switzerland strike first, it's overwhelmingly likely to run through Embolo — fed by Ndoye, Manzambi and Vargas all pulling defenders out of position around him. Verdict · Confirmed +650, tied for second · 1-2 units The clear Swiss pick if you want that side. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Confirmed New Starter Luis Suárez — First Goalscorer In for the injured Cordoba +650 $10→$75 Confirmed as Colombia's starting striker after impressing off the bench against Ghana — a well-timed opportunity with a full match to make his mark. Verdict · Confirmed +650, tied for second · 1-2 units A real opportunity at the right moment. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge No Goalscorer Shorter than every player except the top 3 +800 $10→$90 A genuine coverage bet given how tight this tie is expected to be — both sides' disciplined, defensively organized approaches make a goalless opening 90 a real possibility. Verdict · Confirmed +800, a real hedge option · Small stake only Priced ahead of every player but the top three.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today 4PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Luis Díaz Board's shortest price · 2 units +600 ⭐⭐ Breel Embolo Switzerland's only real threat · 1-2 units +650 ⭐⭐ Luis Suárez Confirmed new starter · 1-2 units +650 ⭐ No Goalscorer Real hedge, priced ahead of most of the board · Small stake only +800

🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime Bigger payouts for the same core read Díaz's anytime price is +230 versus +600 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the match's most likely goalscorer. The Trade-Off Only one winner per match, no partial credit Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats. ⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Colombia First Goalscorer · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET Bet First Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Diaz +600 · Embolo +650 · Suárez +650

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Luis Diaz +600 · Breel Embolo +650 · Luis Suarez +650 · No Goalscorer +800 · James Rodriguez +900 · Jhon Arias +1100 · Dan Ndoye +1200 · Ruben Vargas +1400 · Granit Xhaka +1900 · Gustavo Puerta +2000 · Richard Rios +2000 · Daniel Munoz +2200 · Jefferson Lerma +2200 · Remo Freuler +2700 · Denis Zakaria +3000 · Djibril Sow +3000 · Davinson Sanchez +3500 · Manuel Akanji +3500 · Nico Elvedi +4000 · Jhon Lucumi +4500 · Ricardo Rodriguez +4500 · Johan Mojica +5000 · Colombia To Advance -158 / Switzerland +130 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez confirmed starting in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER