Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & World Cup Odds

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · EMBOLO AND DIAZ TIED AS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE AT +230 (REG TIME ONLY) · SUAREZ +240 RIGHT BEHIND, NOW CONFIRMED AS COLOMBIA'S STARTING STRIKER AFTER CORDOBA'S INJURY · JAMES RODRIGUEZ +350 CARRIES REAL UNCERTAINTY GIVEN HIS ILLNESS DOUBT · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MOJICA +2200 · COLOMBIA TO ADVANCE -158

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Colombia 🇨🇴 · 4PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX Colombia To Advance -158 · Cordoba confirmed out, Suarez to start → QF vs ARG/EGY

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. James Rodríguez is a genuine doubt with illness — confirm his availability before betting his price specifically.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep, and it's topped by a genuine dead heat — Breel Embolo and Luis Díaz are tied as the shortest anytime-goalscorer prices at +230 apiece. That's a fitting reflection of just how evenly matched this tie is on paper: Embolo is the focal point of a Swiss attack that's scored 10 goals in five matches, while Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous individual weapon, specifically expected to exploit space behind an advanced Silvan Widmer.

Luis Suárez's +240 sits right behind that top tier, and it's worth noting his price has strengthened considerably given confirmed news: Jhon Córdoba, Colombia's starting striker, is out after being forced off injured against Ghana, and Suárez — who impressed after replacing him — is now the expected starter. James Rodríguez's +350 reflects real uncertainty given a reported illness that saw him substituted at halftime last time out; confirm his status before betting his price. On Switzerland's side, Dan Ndoye (+470) and Ruben Vargas (+500) round out the attacking trio feeding Embolo.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland Scorers 10 goals scored across their last 5 matches Breel Embolo ST Tied for the board's shortest price · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY +230 Dan Ndoye FW 2 goals, 2 assists this tournament +470 Ruben Vargas FW Also Switzerland's primary corner and free-kick taker +500 Granit Xhaka CM · Captain Also Switzerland's penalty taker +750 Remo Freuler CM Box-to-box midfielder +1100 Djibril Sow MF Also a corner and free-kick option +1200 Denis Zakaria MF Rotation midfield option +1300 Manuel Akanji CB Set-piece aerial option +1500 Nico Elvedi CB Set-piece aerial option +1900 Ricardo Rodríguez LB Also a free-kick and corner option +1900 🇨🇴 Colombia Scorers 3 clean sheets, just 1 goal conceded all tournament Luis Díaz LW Tied for the board's shortest price · ⭐ TOP COLOMBIA PLAY +230 Luis Suárez ST · Confirmed starter In for the injured Cordoba, impressed last time out +240 James Rodríguez CAM · ⚠️ Illness doubt Subbed at halftime last time out +350 Jhon Arias RW Scored the winner vs Ghana +440 Gustavo Puerta CM Also a set-piece taker +850 Daniel Muñoz RB Attacking full-back option +850 Richard Ríos MF Live option if James Rodríguez sits out +850 Jefferson Lerma CM Box-to-box midfielder +950 Davinson Sánchez CB Set-piece aerial option +1800 Jhon Lucumí CB Set-piece aerial option +2000 Johan Mojica LB Longest price on the board +2200 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Tied For Shortest On The Board Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer Specific tactical route to goal identified +230 $10→$33 Multiple previews independently flag the exact same battle as the key to this match: Díaz against an attacking Silvan Widmer, with Colombia's game plan built around isolating him in that exact space. Verdict · Confirmed +230, board's joint-shortest price · 2 units The single best-supported pick on this board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Switzerland's Clear Focal Point Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer Fed by a genuinely fun supporting cast +230 $10→$33 Ndoye, Manzambi and Vargas all pull defenders out of position feeding into him — Switzerland's clearest individual scoring threat in what should be a low-event, high-quality attacking sequence. Verdict · Confirmed +230, tied board favorite · 2 units The clearest way to back a Swiss goal. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Confirmed Starter After Injury Luis Suárez — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed replacement for the injured Cordoba +240 $10→$34 Impressed immediately after replacing Córdoba against Ghana, setting up the winning goal — now confirmed as the starting striker with a full match to make an impact. Verdict · Confirmed +240, strong value pick · 1-2 units A well-timed opportunity as the new starter. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Longshot Value Jhon Arias — Anytime Goalscorer Scored the winner last time out +440 $10→$54 A confirmed starter with genuine goalscoring form right now, at a price that offers real value if James Rodríguez's illness limits Colombia's creative output through the middle. Verdict · Confirmed +440, solid value depth pick · 1 unit In-form and confirmed starting.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today 4PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Luis Díaz Specific, well-supported tactical route to goal · 2 units +230 ⭐⭐⭐ Breel Embolo Switzerland's clear focal point · 2 units +230 ⭐⭐ Luis Suárez Confirmed new starter, well-timed · 1-2 units +240 ⭐ Jhon Arias In-form value depth pick · 1 unit +440

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Granit Xhaka (+750) is a genuine dead-ball dart for Switzerland given his penalty and corner duties, with Djibril Sow (+1200) and Ricardo Rodríguez (+1900) also carrying live set-piece prices. On Colombia's side, Gustavo Puerta (+850) is their clearest set-piece option, while Davinson Sánchez (+1800) and Jhon Lucumí (+2000) round out the corner-kick aerial threats.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Luis Díaz Anytime (+230) + Breel Embolo Anytime (+230) — as separate singles The two clearest individual scoring threats in this entire match, tied at the exact same price. Colombia-Focused Combo Luis Díaz Anytime (+230) + Luis Suárez Anytime (+240) — as separate singles Backs Colombia's two most likely individual goalscorers in a match they're favored to advance in. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Colombia Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Embolo +230 · Diaz +230 · Suárez +240

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Breel Embolo +230 · Luis Diaz +230 · Luis Suarez +240 · James Rodriguez +350 · Jhon Arias +440 · Dan Ndoye +470 · Ruben Vargas +500 · Granit Xhaka +750 · Gustavo Puerta +850 · Daniel Munoz +850 · Richard Rios +850 · Jefferson Lerma +950 · Remo Freuler +1100 · Djibril Sow +1200 · Denis Zakaria +1300 · Manuel Akanji +1500 · Davinson Sanchez +1800 · Nico Elvedi +1900 · Ricardo Rodriguez +1900 · Jhon Lucumi +2000 · Johan Mojica +2200 · Colombia To Advance -158 / Switzerland +130 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez confirmed starting in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER