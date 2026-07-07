FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & World Cup Odds

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & World Cup Odds
Switzerland vs Colombia Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Switzerland vs Colombia · Today, Tuesday July 7 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX

Switzerland vs Colombia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Embolo +230 · Diaz +230 · Suarez +240 · J.Rodriguez +350
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · EMBOLO AND DIAZ TIED AS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE AT +230 (REG TIME ONLY) · SUAREZ +240 RIGHT BEHIND, NOW CONFIRMED AS COLOMBIA'S STARTING STRIKER AFTER CORDOBA'S INJURY · JAMES RODRIGUEZ +350 CARRIES REAL UNCERTAINTY GIVEN HIS ILLNESS DOUBT · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MOJICA +2200 · COLOMBIA TO ADVANCE -158
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Colombia 🇨🇴 · 4PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX
Colombia To Advance -158 · Cordoba confirmed out, Suarez to start
→ QF vs ARG/EGY
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. James Rodríguez is a genuine doubt with illness — confirm his availability before betting his price specifically.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep, and it's topped by a genuine dead heat — Breel Embolo and Luis Díaz are tied as the shortest anytime-goalscorer prices at +230 apiece. That's a fitting reflection of just how evenly matched this tie is on paper: Embolo is the focal point of a Swiss attack that's scored 10 goals in five matches, while Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous individual weapon, specifically expected to exploit space behind an advanced Silvan Widmer.

Luis Suárez's +240 sits right behind that top tier, and it's worth noting his price has strengthened considerably given confirmed news: Jhon Córdoba, Colombia's starting striker, is out after being forced off injured against Ghana, and Suárez — who impressed after replacing him — is now the expected starter. James Rodríguez's +350 reflects real uncertainty given a reported illness that saw him substituted at halftime last time out; confirm his status before betting his price. On Switzerland's side, Dan Ndoye (+470) and Ruben Vargas (+500) round out the attacking trio feeding Embolo.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland Scorers 10 goals scored across their last 5 matches
Breel Embolo ST
Tied for the board's shortest price · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY
+230
Dan Ndoye FW
2 goals, 2 assists this tournament
+470
Ruben Vargas FW
Also Switzerland's primary corner and free-kick taker
+500
Granit Xhaka CM · Captain
Also Switzerland's penalty taker
+750
Remo Freuler CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+1100
Djibril Sow MF
Also a corner and free-kick option
+1200
Denis Zakaria MF
Rotation midfield option
+1300
Manuel Akanji CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1500
Nico Elvedi CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1900
Ricardo Rodríguez LB
Also a free-kick and corner option
+1900
🇨🇴 Colombia Scorers 3 clean sheets, just 1 goal conceded all tournament
Luis Díaz LW
Tied for the board's shortest price · ⭐ TOP COLOMBIA PLAY
+230
Luis Suárez ST · Confirmed starter
In for the injured Cordoba, impressed last time out
+240
James Rodríguez CAM · ⚠️ Illness doubt
Subbed at halftime last time out
+350
Jhon Arias RW
Scored the winner vs Ghana
+440
Gustavo Puerta CM
Also a set-piece taker
+850
Daniel Muñoz RB
Attacking full-back option
+850
Richard Ríos MF
Live option if James Rodríguez sits out
+850
Jefferson Lerma CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+950
Davinson Sánchez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1800
Jhon Lucumí CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2000
Johan Mojica LB
Longest price on the board
+2200
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Tied For Shortest On The Board
Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer
Specific tactical route to goal identified
+230
$10→$33

Multiple previews independently flag the exact same battle as the key to this match: Díaz against an attacking Silvan Widmer, with Colombia's game plan built around isolating him in that exact space.

Verdict · Confirmed +230, board's joint-shortest price · 2 units
The single best-supported pick on this board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Switzerland's Clear Focal Point
Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer
Fed by a genuinely fun supporting cast
+230
$10→$33

Ndoye, Manzambi and Vargas all pull defenders out of position feeding into him — Switzerland's clearest individual scoring threat in what should be a low-event, high-quality attacking sequence.

Verdict · Confirmed +230, tied board favorite · 2 units
The clearest way to back a Swiss goal.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Confirmed Starter After Injury
Luis Suárez — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed replacement for the injured Cordoba
+240
$10→$34

Impressed immediately after replacing Córdoba against Ghana, setting up the winning goal — now confirmed as the starting striker with a full match to make an impact.

Verdict · Confirmed +240, strong value pick · 1-2 units
A well-timed opportunity as the new starter.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Longshot Value
Jhon Arias — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored the winner last time out
+440
$10→$54

A confirmed starter with genuine goalscoring form right now, at a price that offers real value if James Rodríguez's illness limits Colombia's creative output through the middle.

Verdict · Confirmed +440, solid value depth pick · 1 unit
In-form and confirmed starting.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today 4PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Luis Díaz
Specific, well-supported tactical route to goal · 2 units
+230
⭐⭐⭐ Breel Embolo
Switzerland's clear focal point · 2 units
+230
⭐⭐ Luis Suárez
Confirmed new starter, well-timed · 1-2 units
+240
⭐ Jhon Arias
In-form value depth pick · 1 unit
+440
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides

Granit Xhaka (+750) is a genuine dead-ball dart for Switzerland given his penalty and corner duties, with Djibril Sow (+1200) and Ricardo Rodríguez (+1900) also carrying live set-piece prices. On Colombia's side, Gustavo Puerta (+850) is their clearest set-piece option, while Davinson Sánchez (+1800) and Jhon Lucumí (+2000) round out the corner-kick aerial threats.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Luis Díaz Anytime (+230) + Breel Embolo Anytime (+230) — as separate singles
The two clearest individual scoring threats in this entire match, tied at the exact same price.
Colombia-Focused Combo
Luis Díaz Anytime (+230) + Luis Suárez Anytime (+240) — as separate singles
Backs Colombia's two most likely individual goalscorers in a match they're favored to advance in.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Colombia Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Embolo +230 · Diaz +230 · Suárez +240
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Breel Embolo +230 · Luis Diaz +230 · Luis Suarez +240 · James Rodriguez +350 · Jhon Arias +440 · Dan Ndoye +470 · Ruben Vargas +500 · Granit Xhaka +750 · Gustavo Puerta +850 · Daniel Munoz +850 · Richard Rios +850 · Jefferson Lerma +950 · Remo Freuler +1100 · Djibril Sow +1200 · Denis Zakaria +1300 · Manuel Akanji +1500 · Davinson Sanchez +1800 · Nico Elvedi +1900 · Ricardo Rodriguez +1900 · Jhon Lucumi +2000 · Johan Mojica +2200 · Colombia To Advance -158 / Switzerland +130 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez confirmed starting in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup