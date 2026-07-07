Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & World Cup Odds
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Switzerland vs Colombia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 21 players deep, and it's topped by a genuine dead heat — Breel Embolo and Luis Díaz are tied as the shortest anytime-goalscorer prices at +230 apiece. That's a fitting reflection of just how evenly matched this tie is on paper: Embolo is the focal point of a Swiss attack that's scored 10 goals in five matches, while Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous individual weapon, specifically expected to exploit space behind an advanced Silvan Widmer.
Luis Suárez's +240 sits right behind that top tier, and it's worth noting his price has strengthened considerably given confirmed news: Jhon Córdoba, Colombia's starting striker, is out after being forced off injured against Ghana, and Suárez — who impressed after replacing him — is now the expected starter. James Rodríguez's +350 reflects real uncertainty given a reported illness that saw him substituted at halftime last time out; confirm his status before betting his price. On Switzerland's side, Dan Ndoye (+470) and Ruben Vargas (+500) round out the attacking trio feeding Embolo.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Multiple previews independently flag the exact same battle as the key to this match: Díaz against an attacking Silvan Widmer, with Colombia's game plan built around isolating him in that exact space.
Ndoye, Manzambi and Vargas all pull defenders out of position feeding into him — Switzerland's clearest individual scoring threat in what should be a low-event, high-quality attacking sequence.
Impressed immediately after replacing Córdoba against Ghana, setting up the winning goal — now confirmed as the starting striker with a full match to make an impact.
A confirmed starter with genuine goalscoring form right now, at a price that offers real value if James Rodríguez's illness limits Colombia's creative output through the middle.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Granit Xhaka (+750) is a genuine dead-ball dart for Switzerland given his penalty and corner duties, with Djibril Sow (+1200) and Ricardo Rodríguez (+1900) also carrying live set-piece prices. On Colombia's side, Gustavo Puerta (+850) is their clearest set-piece option, while Davinson Sánchez (+1800) and Jhon Lucumí (+2000) round out the corner-kick aerial threats.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Breel Embolo +230 · Luis Diaz +230 · Luis Suarez +240 · James Rodriguez +350 · Jhon Arias +440 · Dan Ndoye +470 · Ruben Vargas +500 · Granit Xhaka +750 · Gustavo Puerta +850 · Daniel Munoz +850 · Richard Rios +850 · Jefferson Lerma +950 · Remo Freuler +1100 · Djibril Sow +1200 · Denis Zakaria +1300 · Manuel Akanji +1500 · Davinson Sanchez +1800 · Nico Elvedi +1900 · Ricardo Rodriguez +1900 · Jhon Lucumi +2000 · Johan Mojica +2200 · Colombia To Advance -158 / Switzerland +130 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez confirmed starting in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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