Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Texas Rangers.
Yankees vs Rangers Game Info
- New York Yankees (27-19) vs. Texas Rangers (25-23)
- Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: YES and RSN
Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-180) | TEX: (+152)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 2-2, 4.61 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-2, 3.35 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (2-2, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35 ERA). Warren's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.
Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (62.8%)
Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Rangers reveal New York as the favorite (-180) and Texas as the underdog (+152) on the road.
Yankees vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.
Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under
- Yankees versus Rangers, on May 20, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.
- This season New York has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 45 chances this season.
- The Yankees are 22-23-0 against the spread in their 45 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 8-16 in those games.
- Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The Rangers have played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-32-1).
- The Rangers have put together a 28-20-0 record against the spread this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.490), slugging percentage (.751) and total hits (71) this season. He has a .401 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .339 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .389.
- He is fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in the majors.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .258 with a .458 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.
- Bellinger heads into this game with 13 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .415 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.
- Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 32 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .592.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford paces the Rangers with 36 hits. He's batting .255 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Josh Jung is slugging .486 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He is 41st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Josh Smith has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .439. Both lead the Rangers.
- Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .222.
