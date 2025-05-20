Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (27-19) vs. Texas Rangers (25-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and RSN

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-180) | TEX: (+152)

NYY: (-180) | TEX: (+152) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TEX: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 2-2, 4.61 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-2, 3.35 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (2-2, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35 ERA). Warren's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62.8%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Rangers reveal New York as the favorite (-180) and Texas as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

Yankees versus Rangers, on May 20, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 45 chances this season.

The Yankees are 22-23-0 against the spread in their 45 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 8-16 in those games.

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have played in 48 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-32-1).

The Rangers have put together a 28-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.490), slugging percentage (.751) and total hits (71) this season. He has a .401 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .339 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He is fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is batting .258 with a .458 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Bellinger heads into this game with 13 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .415 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 32 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .592.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford paces the Rangers with 36 hits. He's batting .255 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Josh Jung is slugging .486 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 41st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Smith has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .439. Both lead the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .222.

