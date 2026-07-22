Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (56-44) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-49)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SportsNet PT

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | PIT: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | PIT: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 3-5, 3.93 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-7, 5.14 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (3-5, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (6-7, 5.14 ERA). When Cole starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Pirates have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Keller's 18 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 5-8 in Keller's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53.4%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +142 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Pirates are -146 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +122.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Pirates game on July 22 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 47, or 58.8%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 17 of 26 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 97 opportunities.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 47-50-0 against the spread.

The Pirates are 20-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-38-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have gone 51-48-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 99 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .594. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice has recorded a base hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has 16 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Chisholm brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best .399 on-base percentage. He's batting .282 and slugging .474.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe's 90 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average is 96th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 30th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .281 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Nick Gonzales is slugging .404 to pace his team.

Yankees vs Pirates Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/5/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/4/2025: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/28/2024: 9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/27/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

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