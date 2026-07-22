Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Washington Nationals taking on the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (51-50) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-62)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Nationals.TV

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112)

WSH: (-132) | COL: (+112) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140)

WSH: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 6-4, 3.78 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-1, 3.14 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Cade Cavalli (6-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Gabriel Hughes (0-1, 3.14 ERA). Cavalli and his team have a record of 11-10-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cavalli starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. Hughes has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Hughes start this season -- they lost.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (67.8%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

The Nationals vs Rockies moneyline has Washington as a -132 favorite, while Colorado is a +112 underdog at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Nationals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +116 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are -140.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies contest on July 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have won in 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Washington has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 99 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 57-42-0 in 99 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have a 40-58 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.8% of those games).

Colorado has gone 37-53 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (41.1%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-51-3).

The Rockies have collected a 54-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (105) this season. He has a .271 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .275 with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Luis Garcia has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .542 this season.

Curtis Mead is batting .262 with a .354 OBP and 48 RBI for Washington this season.

Mead has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated a team-high OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.476). He's batting .296.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Jake McCarthy has 19 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .305. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is sixth in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Hunter Goodman has put up 89 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros is batting .260 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

7/20/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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