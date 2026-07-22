Angels vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Angels will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (40-61) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-48)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Cardinals.TV

Angels vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-122) | STL: (+104)

LAA: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164)

LAA: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Angels vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-6, 4.16 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-6) to the mound, while Hunter Dobbins will take the ball for the Cardinals. When Detmers starts, his team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season. When Detmers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. Dobbins' team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Angels vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (55.7%)

Angels vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -122 favorite at home.

Angels vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Cardinals are +164 to cover, while the Angels are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Angels-Cardinals on July 22, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 100 opportunities.

The Angels have posted a record of 53-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 33-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, St. Louis has gone 25-25 (50%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-51-6).

The Cardinals have gone 55-42-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.385) and total hits (69) this season. He's batting .232 batting average while slugging .461.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Zach Neto has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.

Neto takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.393) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .282 with a .353 OBP and 35 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Schanuel brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three walks.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated 109 hits with a .525 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .277 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 45th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .260 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .370 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Angels vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/20/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2025: 12-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2025: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/15/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/14/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/13/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/4/2023: 11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/2/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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