Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (51-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-54)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Reds.TV

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | CIN: (+100)

SEA: (-118) | CIN: (+100) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)

SEA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-4, 3.17 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 4-9, 4.56 ERA

The probable starters are Emerson Hancock (6-4) for the Mariners and Brady Singer (4-9) for the Reds. Hancock and his team have a record of 7-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Hancock starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The Reds have an 11-7-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have a 6-10 record in Singer's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.6%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -118 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Reds on July 22 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 46, or 54.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 44 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 100 opportunities.

The Mariners are 37-63-0 against the spread in their 100 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've gone 29-36 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 20-35 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (36.4%).

The Reds have played in 97 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-41-1).

The Reds have gone 52-45-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (96) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 79th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two walks and an RBI.

Cole Young has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .256 with a .320 OBP and 42 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rodriguez has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .470 slugging percentage, which paces the Reds. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 81st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz's 89 hits and .352 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .502.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .245 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

JJ Bleday is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Mariners vs Reds Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/17/2025: 11-7 SEA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-7 SEA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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