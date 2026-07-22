Diamondbacks vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-49) vs. Athletics (43-57)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-CA

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-192) | OAK: -1.5 (+158)

ARI: +1.5 (-192) | OAK: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-8, 5.20 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-5, 3.78 ERA

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (7-8) for the Diamondbacks and Gage Jump (3-5) for the Athletics. Kelly's team is 10-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kelly's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 6-4-0 against the spread when Jump starts. The Athletics are 1-3 in Jump's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (55.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Athletics moneyline has the Diamondbacks as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -192 to cover, while Sacramento is +158 to cover the spread.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Athletics on July 22, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

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Diamondbacks vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (59.5%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 99 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 54-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-36).

The Athletics have a record of 23-31 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (42.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-50-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 46-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 46% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .312 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season. He has a .258 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 89 hits. He is batting .250 this season and has 44 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in the major leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .241 with 59 walks and 48 runs scored.

Perdomo brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas has been key for Arizona with 74 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Vargas has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 87th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Soderstrom brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Shea Langeliers' .490 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .260 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is batting .292 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Head to Head

7/20/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/2/2025: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/30/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/17/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2023: 9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 OAK (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/15/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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