Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 22
In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has plenty of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.45%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.55%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rivera vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120
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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 59.15%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.85%
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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.39%
- Mets Win Probability: 39.61%
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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 67.80%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.20%
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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Mariners (51-50), Reds (45-54)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.60%
- Reds Win Probability: 37.40%
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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Diamondbacks (51-49), Athletics (43-57)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.37%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.63%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Angels (40-61), Cardinals (51-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 55.69%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.31%
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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.71%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.29%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.37%
- Phillies Win Probability: 43.63%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs.
- Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.34%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.66%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.71%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.29%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -148
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 60.34%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.66%
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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael King
- Records: Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 65.66%
- Padres Win Probability: 34.34%
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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.85%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.15%
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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.62%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.38%
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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Cubs (56-44), Tigers (47-53)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.53%
- Tigers Win Probability: 39.47%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.