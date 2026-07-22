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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 22

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has plenty of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 53.45%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.55%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rivera vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 59.15%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.85%

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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.39%
  • Mets Win Probability: 39.61%

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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs. Cade Cavalli
  • Records: Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 67.80%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 32.20%

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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Mariners (51-50), Reds (45-54)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 62.60%
  • Reds Win Probability: 37.40%

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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Gage Jump
  • Records: Diamondbacks (51-49), Athletics (43-57)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 55.37%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.63%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Angels (40-61), Cardinals (51-48)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 55.69%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.31%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 51.71%
  • Twins Win Probability: 48.29%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Eric Lauer
  • Records: Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 56.37%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 43.63%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs.
  • Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 56.34%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 43.66%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Griffin Jax
  • Records: Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 59.71%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.29%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 60.34%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 39.66%

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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael King
  • Records: Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 65.66%
  • Padres Win Probability: 34.34%

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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.85%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 43.15%

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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 57.62%
  • Astros Win Probability: 42.38%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Keider Montero
  • Records: Cubs (56-44), Tigers (47-53)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 60.53%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 39.47%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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