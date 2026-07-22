Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 22

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has plenty of competitive contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT

YES and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Mitch Keller

Gerrit Cole vs. Mitch Keller Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)

Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.45%

53.45% Pirates Win Probability: 46.55%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rivera vs. Kyle Bradish

Eduardo Rivera vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)

Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

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San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-BA

ROYL and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Landen Roupp

Seth Lugo vs. Landen Roupp Records: Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58)

Royals (41-60), Giants (42-58) Giants Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 59.15%

59.15% Royals Win Probability: 40.85%

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New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SNY

BREW and SNY Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Christian Scott

Logan Henderson vs. Christian Scott Records: Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59)

Brewers (63-37), Mets (42-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.39%

60.39% Mets Win Probability: 39.61%

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Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NATS

COLR and NATS Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs. Cade Cavalli

Gabriel Hughes vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50)

Rockies (40-62), Nationals (51-50) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 67.80%

67.80% Rockies Win Probability: 32.20%

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Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and CINR

SEAM and CINR Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Brady Singer

Emerson Hancock vs. Brady Singer Records: Mariners (51-50), Reds (45-54)

Mariners (51-50), Reds (45-54) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.60%

62.60% Reds Win Probability: 37.40%

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Athletics at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-CA

ARID and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Gage Jump

Merrill Kelly vs. Gage Jump Records: Diamondbacks (51-49), Athletics (43-57)

Diamondbacks (51-49), Athletics (43-57) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.37%

55.37% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.63%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CARD

ABTV and CARD Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Michael McGreevy

Reid Detmers vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Angels (40-61), Cardinals (51-48)

Angels (40-61), Cardinals (51-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.31%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Bailey Ober

Slade Cecconi vs. Bailey Ober Records: Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52)

Guardians (53-48), Twins (49-52) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.71%

51.71% Twins Win Probability: 48.29%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA

NBCS-PH and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Eric Lauer

Aaron Nola vs. Eric Lauer Records: Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38)

Phillies (56-45), Dodgers (63-38) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.37%

56.37% Phillies Win Probability: 43.63%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and SportsNet PT

YES and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs.

Max Fried vs. Records: Yankees (56-44), Pirates (52-49)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.34%

56.34% Pirates Win Probability: 43.66%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RAYS

SNET and RAYS Probable Pitchers: vs. Griffin Jax

vs. Griffin Jax Records: Blue Jays (46-54), Rays (57-42)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.71%

59.71% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.29%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Dean Kremer

Jake Bennett vs. Dean Kremer Records: Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52)

Red Sox (51-48), Orioles (49-52) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.34%

60.34% Orioles Win Probability: 39.66%

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San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA

BravesVsn and SDPA Probable Pitchers: vs. Michael King

vs. Michael King Records: Braves (58-41), Padres (49-51)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 65.66%

65.66% Padres Win Probability: 34.34%

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Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CHSN

RSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Anthony Kay

Cal Quantrill vs. Anthony Kay Records: Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46)

Rangers (50-50), White Sox (53-46) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.85%

56.85% White Sox Win Probability: 43.15%

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Miami Marlins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MIAM

SCHN and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Sandy Alcantara

Peter Lambert vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49)

Astros (48-54), Marlins (52-49) Astros Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.62%

57.62% Astros Win Probability: 42.38%

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Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Keider Montero

Colin Rea vs. Keider Montero Records: Cubs (56-44), Tigers (47-53)

Cubs (56-44), Tigers (47-53) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.53%

60.53% Tigers Win Probability: 39.47%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.