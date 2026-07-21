Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 21

Will Jac Caglianone or Rafael Devers go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 100 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 100 games (has homered in 28% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Lucas Spence (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Joe Mack (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 32 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 32 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +190 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 97 games (has homered in 28.9% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 97 games (has homered in 28.9% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 100 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Derek Hill (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 93 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 93 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 97 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 87 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 99 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 99 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 75 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 75 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 90 games

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 91 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Byron Buxton (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 76 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 76 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Seattle Mariners