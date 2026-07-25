Yankees vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Phillies Game Info

New York Yankees (58-45) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and YES

Yankees vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | PHI: (+100)

NYY: (-118) | PHI: (+100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | PHI: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | PHI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-7, 4.40 ERA vs TBA (Phillies)

The Yankees will look to Ryan Weathers (3-7), while the Phillies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Weathers' team is 7-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team has been victorious in 43.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-9.

Yankees vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (61.6%)

Yankees vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Phillies, New York is the favorite at -118, and Philadelphia is +100 playing at home.

Yankees vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and New York is +140 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Phillies Over/Under

Yankees versus Phillies on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 48, or 58.5%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 45 of 74 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 100 opportunities.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 49-51-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have a 9-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Philadelphia has a 6-13 record (winning only 31.6% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-55-2).

The Phillies have covered only 37.6% of their games this season, going 38-63-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 100 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .584. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average is 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Bellinger takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has 63 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.325/.401.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .225 with a .300 OBP and 43 RBI for New York this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks while batting .253. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 93 hits and a .361 OBP. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .547.

Including all qualifying players, he is 87th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Brandon Marsh is slugging .473 to pace his team.

Yankees vs Phillies Head to Head

7/24/2026: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/27/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2025: 12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/29/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/5/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/3/2023: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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