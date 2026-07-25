Yankees vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Phillies Game Info
- New York Yankees (58-45) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48)
- Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
- Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and YES
Yankees vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | PHI: (+100)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | PHI: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Yankees vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-7, 4.40 ERA vs TBA (Phillies)
The Yankees will look to Ryan Weathers (3-7), while the Phillies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Weathers' team is 7-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team has been victorious in 43.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-9.
Yankees vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (61.6%)
Yankees vs Phillies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Phillies, New York is the favorite at -118, and Philadelphia is +100 playing at home.
Yankees vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and New York is +140 to cover the runline.
Yankees vs Phillies Over/Under
- Yankees versus Phillies on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Yankees vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Yankees have won in 48, or 58.5%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year New York has won 45 of 74 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 100 opportunities.
- In 100 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 49-51-0 against the spread.
- The Phillies have a 9-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.1% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Philadelphia has a 6-13 record (winning only 31.6% of its games).
- The Phillies have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-55-2).
- The Phillies have covered only 37.6% of their games this season, going 38-63-0 against the spread.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice has 100 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .584. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is second in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- His batting average is 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 84th.
- Bellinger takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
- Trent Grisham has 63 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.325/.401.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .225 with a .300 OBP and 43 RBI for New York this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks while batting .253. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 93 hits and a .361 OBP. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .547.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 87th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- Trea Turner is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Brandon Marsh is slugging .473 to pace his team.
Yankees vs Phillies Head to Head
- 7/24/2026: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/27/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/26/2025: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/25/2025: 12-5 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/31/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/30/2024: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/29/2024: 14-4 NYY (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/5/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 4/4/2023: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/3/2023: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
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