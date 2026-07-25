Nationals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Washington Nationals (52-52) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-134) | ARI: (+116)

WSH: (-134) | ARI: (+116) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

WSH: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 11-2, 2.68 ERA vs Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 5.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Foster Griffin (11-2) to the mound, while Mitch Bratt will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. Griffin and his team have a record of 13-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Griffin has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Diamondbacks have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Bratt's three starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bratt starts this season -- they won both.

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (66.8%)

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +116 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Nationals are +150 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -182.

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Nationals-Diamondbacks contest on July 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Washington has a record of 7-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 102 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 59-43-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 23-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.8% of those games).

Arizona has a 12-17 record (winning 41.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 103 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-55-4).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 56-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 108 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .548. He's batting .270.

He ranks 50th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

C.J. Abrams has an OPS of .905, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .544 this season. He's batting .288.

He is 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging in the major leagues.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Luis Garcia is batting .277 with a .545 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Curtis Mead has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a team-high .458 slugging percentage. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 94 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a team-high .355 on-base percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .270.

Nationals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/24/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/7/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/6/2026: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/5/2026: 14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/31/2025: 11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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