Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (60-43) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-51)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

TB: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 9-2, 2.59 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-9, 3.86 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Nick Martinez (9-2, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (4-9, 3.86 ERA). Martinez and his team are 15-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team is 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians are 5-14-0 ATS in Bibee's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.5%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Guardians, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -134, and Cleveland is +116 playing on the road.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Guardians are -205 to cover, and the Rays are +168.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Guardians game on July 25, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (63.5%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 101 opportunities.

In 101 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 60-41-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have a 24-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cleveland has a 13-10 record (winning 56.5% of its games).

In the 99 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-51-0).

The Guardians have covered 48.5% of their games this season, going 48-51-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (112) this season while batting .286 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .304/.380/.462 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .842.

His batting average ranks fifth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .283 with a .440 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 104 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has racked up 94 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .284 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio's .407 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .239 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Steven Kwan has a .354 OBP to lead his team.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

7/24/2026: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2026: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/6/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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