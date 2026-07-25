5 Best NRFI Bets Today Saturday July 25 2026 (No Run First Inning)

No Run First Inning · Ranked by pitching matchup and total

⚠️ A Note On These Picks NRFI (No Run First Inning) is its own dedicated market on FanDuel with its own price, separate from the full-game total. The five games below were selected based on starting pitcher quality and full-game total leans — the standard indicators of first-inning scoring likelihood — but confirm the actual NRFI price for each game on FanDuel before betting.

Fourteen games make up today's slate. Below are the five that stand out most, based on starting pitching and where the full-game total sits.

⭐ Pick #1 · Cubs @ Pirates 6:41 PM ET Paul Skenes Is On The Mound Skenes is arguably the best pure stuff in baseball right now, facing off with Shota Imanaga in a game with the under favored on the full-game total. An ace of this caliber working the first inning is exactly the profile NRFI bettors target. Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs Paul Skenes (PIT) · Total: 8 (Under -112) Pick #2 · Dodgers @ Mets 7:16 PM ET Yamamoto Anchors The Under Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the more consistent arms in the league this season, and the under is favored on this total against a Mets lineup facing him for the first time this series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) vs Nolan McLean (NYM) · Total: 8 (Under -115) Pick #3 · Blue Jays @ Red Sox 4:11 PM ET The Lowest Total On The Board Dylan Cease and Sonny Gray give this game the shortest full-game total of any matchup today at 7.5, with the under favored — a genuinely pitcher-friendly setup on paper for both starters. Dylan Cease (TOR) vs Sonny Gray (BOS) · Total: 7.5 (Under -105) Pick #4 · Padres @ Marlins 4:11 PM ET The Market's Most Lopsided Under The under is priced at -124 here, the single most one-sided total lean of any game today. That's a real signal from the market itself before either starter throws a pitch. Jeremiah Sears (SD) vs Eury Pérez (MIA) · Total: 8.5 (Under -124) Pick #5 · Yankees @ Phillies 6:06 PM ET Weathers Gets A Favorable Total Ryan Weathers draws a Phillies starter still TBD at the time of this slate, with the under favored on the total. Worth confirming Philadelphia's starter closer to game time, since that's the bigger unknown in this matchup. Ryan Weathers (NYY) vs TBD (PHI) · Total: 8.5 (Under -105)

📋 Before You Bet Confirm each game's specific NRFI price and both starting lineups on FanDuel before wagering — full-game totals and pitching matchups are strong indicators, but the NRFI market itself can move independently. The Philadelphia starter was still TBD at the time this slate was pulled. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB NRFI Props · Today's Full Slate See NRFI Odds on FanDuel Now Cubs @ Pirates · Dodgers @ Mets · Blue Jays @ Red Sox · Padres @ Marlins · Yankees @ Phillies

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Full-game total odds shown via FanDuel Sportsbook · Cubs @ Pirates: Total 8 (O -108/U -112), Shota Imanaga vs Paul Skenes, 6:41 PM ET · Dodgers @ Mets: Total 8 (O -105/U -115), Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs Nolan McLean, 7:16 PM ET · Blue Jays @ Red Sox: Total 7.5 (O -115/U -105), Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray, 4:11 PM ET · Padres @ Marlins: Total 8.5 (O +102/U -124), Jeremiah Sears vs Eury Perez, 4:11 PM ET · Yankees @ Phillies: Total 8.5 (O -115/U -105), Ryan Weathers vs TBD, 6:06 PM ET · NRFI is a separate market from the full-game total; confirm the specific NRFI price on FanDuel before betting · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER