Today's MLB Home Run Predictions, Picks, & Odds Saturday July 25, 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SATURDAY, JULY 25 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel Home Run Predictions, Odds & Picks Today Top picks, full reference board and betting notes · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook A dozen games make up today's slate. We pulled the shortest home run price from each matchup, ranked the five best across the board, and built out a fuller reference table below for anyone shopping for value elsewhere in the market. ⭐ Top 5 Picks ⭐ Pick #1 · Astros DH 7:11 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +230 The shortest home run price on the entire slate. One of the most feared left-handed power bats in the sport, on the road against the White Sox. Astros @ White Sox · 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Rays 3B 6:11 PM ET Junior Caminero · Rays 3B +235 Comfortably the top-priced Ray on the board against Cleveland, well ahead of Rhys Hoskins. One of the most explosive young power bats in the league right now. Guardians @ Rays · 6:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #3 · Braves 1B 7:06 PM ET · Tied For Board's Shortest Price Matt Olson · Braves 1B +235 The top-priced Brave in a stacked matchup against a good Baltimore lineup, ahead of Michael Harris II and Gunnar Henderson on this same market. Braves @ Orioles · 7:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Pirates OF 6:41 PM ET Esmerlyn Valdez · Pirates OF +255 The top-priced power option on either side of this one, ahead of Brandon Lowe, Bryan Reynolds and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Phillies DH 6:06 PM ET Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +260 Comfortably the top price in this matchup at home against the Yankees, ahead of Ben Rice on the same board. Yankees @ Phillies · 6:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 Full Reference Board Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds Hunter Goodman Rockies @ Brewers · 7:11p +260 Cal Raleigh Mariners @ Rangers +285 Michael Harris II Braves @ Orioles · 7:06p +285 Shohei Ohtani Dodgers @ Mets · 7:16p +290 Gunnar Henderson Braves @ Orioles · 7:06p +300 Riley Greene Royals @ Tigers · 1:11p +300 James Wood D-backs @ Nationals · 4:06p +310 Drake Baldwin Braves @ Orioles · 7:06p +310 Munetaka Murakami Astros @ White Sox · 7:11p +310 Joc Pederson Mariners @ Rangers +310 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. The Angels @ Giants game was already in progress (top of the 7th) at the time these odds were pulled and has been excluded from today's picks. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Saturday's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Alvarez +230 · Caminero +235 · Olson +235 · Valdez +255 · Schwarber +260 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Yordan Alvarez +230 (Astros @ White Sox, 7:11 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +235 (Guardians @ Rays, 6:11 PM ET) · Matt Olson +235 (Braves @ Orioles, 7:06 PM ET) · Esmerlyn Valdez +255 (Cubs @ Pirates, 6:41 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +260 (Yankees @ Phillies, 6:06 PM ET) · Hunter Goodman +260 (Rockies @ Brewers, 7:11 PM ET) · Cal Raleigh +285 · Michael Harris II +285 (Braves @ Orioles) · Shohei Ohtani +290 (Dodgers @ Mets, 7:16 PM ET) · Gunnar Henderson +300 (Braves @ Orioles) · Riley Greene +300 (Royals @ Tigers, 1:11 PM ET) · James Wood +310 (Diamondbacks @ Nationals, 4:06 PM ET) · Drake Baldwin +310 (Braves @ Orioles) · Munetaka Murakami +310 (Astros @ White Sox) · Joc Pederson +310 (Mariners @ Rangers) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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