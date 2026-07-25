Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely To Get a Hit Today

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SATURDAY, JULY 25 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely to Get a Hit Ranked picks across 12 games · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Thirteen pregame matchups on today's board. Below are the 12 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, one from each remaining game, ranked from safest to most value-driven. The Angels @ Giants day game, already in progress at the time these odds were pulled, has been excluded. ⭐ Top 5 Picks ⭐ #1 · Diamondbacks 2B 4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Ketel Marte · Diamondbacks 2B -340 Diamondbacks @ Nationals · 4:06 PM ET ⭐ #2 · Braves OF 7:06 PM ET Michael Harris II · Braves OF -310 Braves @ Orioles · 7:06 PM ET ⭐ #3 · Blue Jays 1B 4:11 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price Vladimir Guerrero Jr. · Blue Jays 1B -300 Blue Jays @ Red Sox · 4:11 PM ET #4 · Brewers OF 7:11 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price Jackson Chourio · Brewers OF -300 Rockies @ Brewers · 7:11 PM ET #5 · Reds SS 7:16 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price Elly De La Cruz · Reds SS -300 Reds @ Cardinals · 7:16 PM ET 📋 Picks 6–12 # Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds 6 Dillon Dingler C Royals @ Tigers · 1:11p -290 7 Trea Turner SS Yankees @ Phillies · 6:06p -290 8 Luis Arraez 1B Angels @ Giants · 4:06p -280 9 Yandy Díaz 1B Guardians @ Rays · 6:11p -280 10 Jake Mangum CF Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41p -270 11 Jeremy Peña SS Astros @ White Sox · 7:11p -270 12 Brandon Nimmo OF Mariners @ Rangers · 7:16p -250 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Saturday's Full Slate Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now Marte -340 · Harris II -310 · Guerrero Jr. -300 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Ketel Marte -340 (Diamondbacks @ Nationals, 4:06 PM ET) · Michael Harris II -310 (Braves @ Orioles, 7:06 PM ET) · Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -300 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox, 4:11 PM ET) · Jackson Chourio -300 (Rockies @ Brewers, 7:11 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz -300 (Reds @ Cardinals, 7:16 PM ET) · Dillon Dingler -290 (Royals @ Tigers, 1:11 PM ET) · Trea Turner -290 (Yankees @ Phillies, 6:06 PM ET) · Luis Arraez -280 (Angels @ Giants, 4:06 PM ET) · Yandy Diaz -280 (Guardians @ Rays, 6:11 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, 6:41 PM ET) · Jeremy Pena -270 (Astros @ White Sox, 7:11 PM ET) · Brandon Nimmo -250 (Mariners @ Rangers, 7:16 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.