Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely To Get a Hit Today

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⚾ MLB · SATURDAY, JULY 25 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely to Get a Hit
Ranked picks across 12 games · All odds FanDuel
Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
Thirteen pregame matchups on today's board. Below are the 12 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, one from each remaining game, ranked from safest to most value-driven. The Angels @ Giants day game, already in progress at the time these odds were pulled, has been excluded.
⭐ Top 5 Picks
⭐ #1 · Diamondbacks 2B
4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Ketel Marte · Diamondbacks 2B
Diamondbacks @ Nationals · 4:06 PM ET
⭐ #2 · Braves OF
7:06 PM ET
Michael Harris II · Braves OF
Braves @ Orioles · 7:06 PM ET
⭐ #3 · Blue Jays 1B
4:11 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. · Blue Jays 1B
Blue Jays @ Red Sox · 4:11 PM ET
#4 · Brewers OF
7:11 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Jackson Chourio · Brewers OF
Rockies @ Brewers · 7:11 PM ET
#5 · Reds SS
7:16 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Elly De La Cruz · Reds SS
Reds @ Cardinals · 7:16 PM ET
📋 Picks 6–12
#
Player
Matchup · Time (ET)
Odds
6
Dillon Dingler C
Royals @ Tigers · 1:11p
-290
7
Trea Turner SS
Yankees @ Phillies · 6:06p
-290
8
Luis Arraez 1B
Angels @ Giants · 4:06p
-280
9
Yandy Díaz 1B
Guardians @ Rays · 6:11p
-280
10
Jake Mangum CF
Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41p
-270
11
Jeremy Peña SS
Astros @ White Sox · 7:11p
-270
12
Brandon Nimmo OF
Mariners @ Rangers · 7:16p
-250
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation
Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Saturday's Full Slate
Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now
Marte -340 · Harris II -310 · Guerrero Jr. -300
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Ketel Marte -340 (Diamondbacks @ Nationals, 4:06 PM ET) · Michael Harris II -310 (Braves @ Orioles, 7:06 PM ET) · Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -300 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox, 4:11 PM ET) · Jackson Chourio -300 (Rockies @ Brewers, 7:11 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz -300 (Reds @ Cardinals, 7:16 PM ET) · Dillon Dingler -290 (Royals @ Tigers, 1:11 PM ET) · Trea Turner -290 (Yankees @ Phillies, 6:06 PM ET) · Luis Arraez -280 (Angels @ Giants, 4:06 PM ET) · Yandy Diaz -280 (Guardians @ Rays, 6:11 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, 6:41 PM ET) · Jeremy Pena -270 (Astros @ White Sox, 7:11 PM ET) · Brandon Nimmo -250 (Mariners @ Rangers, 7:16 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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