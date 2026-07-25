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Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely To Get a Hit Today

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely To Get a Hit Today
⚾ MLB · SATURDAY, JULY 25 · PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel
Best MLB Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Likely to Get a Hit

Ranked picks across 12 games · All odds FanDuel

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Thirteen pregame matchups on today's board. Below are the 12 best prices on FanDuel's "To Record a Hit" market, one from each remaining game, ranked from safest to most value-driven. The Angels @ Giants day game, already in progress at the time these odds were pulled, has been excluded.

⭐ Top 5 Picks

⭐ #1 · Diamondbacks 2B 4:06 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Ketel Marte · Diamondbacks 2B
-340
Diamondbacks @ Nationals · 4:06 PM ET
⭐ #2 · Braves OF 7:06 PM ET
Michael Harris II · Braves OF
-310
Braves @ Orioles · 7:06 PM ET
⭐ #3 · Blue Jays 1B 4:11 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. · Blue Jays 1B
-300
Blue Jays @ Red Sox · 4:11 PM ET
#4 · Brewers OF 7:11 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Jackson Chourio · Brewers OF
-300
Rockies @ Brewers · 7:11 PM ET
#5 · Reds SS 7:16 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Elly De La Cruz · Reds SS
-300
Reds @ Cardinals · 7:16 PM ET

📋 Picks 6–12

# Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds
6 Dillon Dingler C Royals @ Tigers · 1:11p -290
7 Trea Turner SS Yankees @ Phillies · 6:06p -290
8 Luis Arraez 1B Angels @ Giants · 4:06p -280
9 Yandy Díaz 1B Guardians @ Rays · 6:11p -280
10 Jake Mangum CF Cubs @ Pirates · 6:41p -270
11 Jeremy Peña SS Astros @ White Sox · 7:11p -270
12 Brandon Nimmo OF Mariners @ Rangers · 7:16p -250
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Hit Props · Saturday's Full Slate
Bet Hit Props on FanDuel Now
Marte -340 · Harris II -310 · Guerrero Jr. -300
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Record a Hit: Ketel Marte -340 (Diamondbacks @ Nationals, 4:06 PM ET) · Michael Harris II -310 (Braves @ Orioles, 7:06 PM ET) · Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -300 (Blue Jays @ Red Sox, 4:11 PM ET) · Jackson Chourio -300 (Rockies @ Brewers, 7:11 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz -300 (Reds @ Cardinals, 7:16 PM ET) · Dillon Dingler -290 (Royals @ Tigers, 1:11 PM ET) · Trea Turner -290 (Yankees @ Phillies, 6:06 PM ET) · Luis Arraez -280 (Angels @ Giants, 4:06 PM ET) · Yandy Diaz -280 (Guardians @ Rays, 6:11 PM ET) · Jake Mangum -270 (Cubs @ Pirates, 6:41 PM ET) · Jeremy Pena -270 (Astros @ White Sox, 7:11 PM ET) · Brandon Nimmo -250 (Mariners @ Rangers, 7:16 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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